Number One Kirkstall Forge: 'Inspiring' Leeds office scheme costing £400m welcomes two new businesses
Number One Kirkstall Forge, in the north west of the city, was designed to welcome around 300,000 sq ft of offices, 100,000 sq ft of retail and 1,500 new home – and came at an investment of £400m.
This week, the developers behind the project announced the arrival of two more companies into its business hub.
They are the American firm Buildings IOT, which is opening its first base across the pond, and Leeds company CPA Consulting Careers.
American firm Buildings IOT has moved into a studio that includes kitchens and break-out meeting areas. Its director Mark Davenport explained: “The all-inclusive lease, and the fact we could move in, plug in, and start work immediately, was a huge bonus.
“As well as being instantly part of a fantastic business community, the studios offer a great opportunity to grow and expand on site as we roll out our adaptive building solutions across the UK, Europe and South Africa.”
CPA Consulting Engineers is an expanding Leeds business which has moved into a 14-desk Let Ready studio on an all-inclusive five-year lease at Kirkstall Forge. Its director Simon Crabtree said: “Our new office and the wider building setting promotes modern and flexible working, as well as our investment in the well-being of our team.
“It will continue to accommodate our long-term growth and has a fantastic woodland, riverside setting.
“Number One Kirkstall Forge is a modern, inspiring environment with a dedicated railway station offering easy access to Leeds in minutes, as well as connectivity to Bradford and onto locations across the UK, which is fantastic for our growing client base and colleagues alike.”
Only three offices remain available at Number One Kirkstall Forge, which is managed by company CEG. Perks include an on-site team, bookable meeting rooms, dry cleaning services and fitness classes.
Antonia Martin Wright, of CEG, said: “We are delighted to welcome two new like-minded businesses to the thriving community here at Kirkstall Forge. It is a modern, inspiring environment designed to nurture smaller businesses as well as large corporates, with contemporary space, great onsite facilities and events, all of which can help to attract and retain staff.”