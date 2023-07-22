Elbow Rooms on Call Lane has just undergone refurbishment in order to turn the former bar and pool hall into a contemporary and “characterful” office environment.

According to agents Carter Towler, the refurbished spaces have been popular, and only one office space remains after design studio Us Studio becomes the latest company to move in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the letting, Carter Towler’s James Jackson said: “The Elbow Rooms office suites are amongst some of the most appealing smaller offices on the market here in Leeds.

“The combination of the excellent location right in the heart of the vibrant southern quarter of the city centre, the excellent facilities, and the flexible, all-inclusive, fully fitted lease deals which we can offer here make for a very enticing proposition.”

“We are delighted that Us Studio has chosen to move its business here, the creative agency is a perfect addition to the growing community of enterprising young businesses now in residence. There is just one suite remaining, but we don’t think it’ll be available for much longer!”

Nicholas James, acting on behalf of his family property company added: “This building has a fantastically rich history and we wanted to honour that whilst adding lots of contemporary enhancements.

Elbow Rooms on Call Lane has just undergone refurbishment in order to turn the former bar and pool hall into a contemporary and “characterful” office environment. Picture by Carter Towler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad