First look at amazing new murals that have appeared on Regent Street flyover in Leeds city centre
A Leeds-based is making the city her canvas with colourful murals in dull and deprived areas.
Artist Emma Hardaker started her creative journey at a young age but didn’t commit to the arts until her twenties. Emma said she has always been inspired by architecture and buildings, but the desire to visually transform and impact the built environment is why she wanted to paint murals. Emma said: “I love learning about a community and place through the process of painting, long hours just in one place means you meet and lot of people and learn a lot about it.”
She has painted many murals across Leeds including one in Kirkgate. Her most recent work can be seen at the Regent’s Street Flyover – a project which began in November of this year. In the new year, Emma will be starting a residency with SOYO and exploring the history of Quarry Hill flats, while working on a project with Leeds 2023 and the WOW foundation which also to be released in the new year. An event for the flyover will also be hosted in the future.