First look at amazing new murals that have appeared on Regent Street flyover in Leeds city centre

Artist Emma Hardaker started her creative journey at a young age but didn’t commit to the arts until her twenties. Emma said she has always been inspired by architecture and buildings , but the desire to visually transform and impact the built environment is why she wanted to paint murals. Emma said: “I love learning about a community and place through the process of painting, long hours just in one place means you meet and lot of people and learn a lot about it.”

She has painted many murals across Leeds including one in Kirkgate. Her most recent work can be seen at the Regent’s Street Flyover – a project which began in November of this year. In the new year, Emma will be starting a residency with SOYO and exploring the history of Quarry Hill flats, while working on a project with Leeds 2023 and the WOW foundation which also to be released in the new year. An event for the flyover will also be hosted in the future.