Regent Street Flyover fully reopens to traffic after two years of works in welcome boost to Leeds drivers

The construction of the new flyover commenced two years ago in May 2020, after it reached the end of its usable life. Since then, both the southern and northern structures were demolished and rebuilt, with over 120 metres of new bridge installed.

This project marks a major engineering achievement despite working through the Covid pandemic and challenges with suppliers, along with moving bridge beams from Scotland.

The New York Road tunnel off-slip will remain closed whilst further work is carried out in the tunnel.

The bridge works have been completed as planned through a major £31million investment, with Balfour Beatty contracted to carry out the construction and bridge designed by WSP.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“We’re delighted to see the highway fully reopen to vehicles again, across this important scheme replacing a key piece of the City’s infrastructure. I’m pleased to see this scheme completed on schedule, after two years of very challenging work through the pandemic." said, Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in working on this scheme, along with people’s ongoing patience, while this essential project was carried out."

The bridge plays a vital role in the daily life of the city, with an estimated pre-pandemic 43,000 vehicles passing over it every day while 30,000 vehicles pass below it on the A61.

These essential works form part of the Connecting Leeds transport strategy for the city, which sees an unprecedented number of schemes set to transform the way we travel.

Connecting Leeds are working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, partners, and stakeholders to improve all aspects of the transport network in Leeds and connecting to the wider Leeds City Region.

“I’m delighted to see this major infrastructure project completed." said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

"It’s been a huge undertaking, but the result will last for decades to come and allows for work to remove through traffic from the city centre, creating better walking and cycling spaces for everyone.”

The replacement of Regent Street Flyover along with complementary works to the Armley Gyratory, ensures the Inner Ring Road will maintain traffic flow and enable the pedestrianisation of City Square.

Moving vehicles around the outer edge of the city and closing Neville Street to through traffic, can enable the council to transform the city centre for a more liveable, greener, and better-connected city.