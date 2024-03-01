1 . Mythos

Mythos, located on Stainbeck Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 202 Google reviews. A customer at this Greek restaurant in Chapel Allerton said: "Best Greek food I’ve ever had!! You can tell that every dish is made with love and is amazing quality. The staff are really friendly and service is great. I highly recommend the cocktails which are named after Greek Goddesses! The restaurant itself is also beautifully decorated. All round a great experience!"