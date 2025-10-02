‘Worst year yet for ticks’: Vet issues warning to dog owners as parasite risks rise across Yorkshire this autumn

Paws & Co Vets

As the seasons change and the cooler weather arrives, most dog owners assume the parasite problem dies down. But this autumn, vets at Paws & Co have seen a significant rise in parasite challenges - particularly ticks - and are warning that 2025 may be the worst year yet for flea and tick cases in dogs across Yorkshire.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year has definitely been one of the worst we’ve seen for ticks - if not the worst year yet” says Craig Rice, Director at Paws & Co Group. “We’ve had more dogs than ever coming in with ticks still attached after walks, even after being in places owners wouldn’t expect them to be - like gardens or short trips around the block.

Most Popular

“It’s catching people off guard, especially those who assume flea and tick season ends with summer. But the mild, wet conditions we’ve had this autumn so far have been ideal for parasites. The good news is that most of the problems that they bring are preventable with a few simple checks and consistent treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, Veterinary Surgeon, Stefanos Kalli from Paws & Co Veterinary Centre explains why flea and tick cases are on the rise across Yorkshire, what dog owners should watch out for, and the easy steps they can take to stay ahead this season.

Why are we still seeing so many ticks?

Ticks stay active as long as temperatures remain above 7°C and with mild autumns becoming more common, their season is stretching further into the year. Many of this year's cases have been linked to woodland walks, damp gardens, or even local green spaces.

These small parasites thrive in shaded, damp environments like leaf piles and long grass, and often attach in hard-to-spot places like between paw pads, under collars, or around ears. While not all ticks carry disease - they can still cause discomfort for you and your pets and if not removed correctly, can lead to infection or irritation. The most common tick within the UK is Ixodes Ricinus (Sheep Tick) which is a carrier of Lyme Disease & Ixodes hexagonus (Hedgehog Tick).

Fleas love autumn too

Fleas may be harder to spot, but they’re just as active, especially indoors. As central heating goes on and pets spend more time snuggled up, fleas find the ideal breeding ground in carpets, bedding and soft furnishings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even a single missed treatment can allow fleas to take hold. Many cases are triggered by mild symptoms like scratching, licking or restlessness. Unlike ticks, fleas don’t rely on outdoor conditions and can easily settle in before owners realise there’s a problem. Prevention is key.

It’s important to know that fleas can enter a home where there are no pets or indoor pets only and can transfer onto clothing, shoes, pet fur and soft furnishings. Regular flea combing or checking your pet’s fur for ‘black specs’ (flea poo) is recommended.

Questions we often hear

At this time of year, we often get asked the same questions by owners who just want to do the right thing. It’s totally understandable - parasite behaviour has changed, and the usual seasonal routines don’t always apply anymore.

A lot of people are surprised to learn ticks are still active in September and October. It’s usually because the weather feels like summer’s over, even if the conditions still suit ticks perfectly. Another concern is whether local walks carry much risk. But the truth is, even parks, garden paths and communal green spaces can host ticks and fleas, especially in overgrown or shaded areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s common to think ‘no visible fleas mean no problem.’ But fleas are quick, tiny and easy to miss. Often, the first sign is mild scratching or a change in behaviour, which can be easy to overlook.

Prevention is the easiest, most stress-free way to deal with parasites. If you stay on top of it, you’re unlikely to see any issues at all.

Vet’s top tips for staying one step ahead

Stay on a prevention plan

Flea and tick protection works best when it’s part of your regular routine. Monthly treatments, whether spot-ons or tablets help stop problems before they start. If you're unsure what’s best for your pet, ask your vet for advice.

Check your dog after walks

Ticks like to hide in tricky spots and warm areas such as behind ears, on paws, in the groin and under collars. Making sure you have a good feel over them after a walk can help you catch them early. If you find one, don’t worry, removal is easy with the right tool or of course your vet can support you with this.

Keep your home flea-aware

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleas love warm homes. Vacuum regularly (especially skirting boards and soft furnishings) and wash your dog’s bedding at 60°C weekly to help break the life cycle. Use of a household spray is also ideal for prevention – just check the label as many are toxic to fish or birds or ask your vet team if you’re unsure.

Carry a tick remover

These small, inexpensive tools are great to have on hand during autumn walks. Prompt removal helps avoid irritation and reduces risk of infection. Your vets and nurses will be on hand to show you how to use these tools if in doubt.

Ask for help if you’re unsure

If your dog seems itchy or you’re unsure when they last had treatment, it’s worth checking in with your vet. A bit of early advice can save time and stress later on.

If you haven’t reviewed your pet’s flea or tick prevention recently, now’s a great time to check in so you can ensure they’re protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more advice or to book an appointment, visit https://pawsandco.vet/

ENDS

For more information, please contact the Paws & Co press office team at [email protected]

About Paws & Co Veterinary Centre

Paws & Co Veterinary Centre, located in Tingley, Yorkshire offers affordable, comprehensive and high-quality veterinary care for dogs, cats and other small animals. The centre opened in June this year with expert veterinary staff and modern facilities, including a dental suite, X-rays, diagnostic testing and surgery capabilities - it pledges excellence in pet healthcare.

With its flexible pricing options, including memberships, inclusive plans and pay-as-you-go, the independent practise is proud to offer accessible healthcare to suit a range of requirements for pet owners.

Find out more: https://pawsandco.vet/

About Paws & Co Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paws & Co Group prides itself on being leaders in animal health, care, training and nutrition. It is Yorkshire’s only 360 pet-care centre; offering various services under one roof from trusted veterinary services to specialist training, luxury boarding and nutrition, the group is designed to support and improve the lives of pets and their owners at every stage.

At the heart of the group is the Paws & Co Veterinary Centre, an independent practice known for high-quality, affordable care, with transparent pricing and state-of-the-art facilities. Alongside sits The Dog Training Company, which takes a science-led, dynamic approach to help owners understand and work better with their dogs.

For boarding and daycare, Yorkshire Paws & Co offers a five-star licensed facility with on-site veterinary support and daily digital updates for peace of mind.

Find out more: https://pawsandco.vet/pages/paws-and-co-group