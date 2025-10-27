Winvic completes 24-storey Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Leeds

Winvic Construction

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has completed works on a Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Leeds city centre.

The 548-bed project - named Threadworks - delivered on behalf of client CASL Lisbon Street, is located on the corner of Lisbon Street and Castle Street and is part of the wider redevelopment of the former International Swimming Pool site. The development was managed jointly by DLC Europe and Colliers, with Employer’s Agent role undertaken by KS4.

The 24-storey single tower block - built to BREEAM Excellent - provides single occupancy and en-suite bedrooms together with shared amenities such as cinema rooms, a fitness centre, relaxation spaces, a games room and a TV lounge. Students also benefit from a 1,593 sq ft roof terrace on the first floor.

During construction, Winvic introduced an innovation to reduce the carbon impact associated with hot works by replacing gas fired boilers for electric alternatives. This approach not only cut emissions but also improved safety by eliminating open flames, with the boilers’ in-built technology preventing element overheating.

Throughout the project, Winvic promoted cross-contractor collaboration on the wider four-plot development, which includes build-to-rent apartments, hotel, and commercial spaces.

In line with Winvic’s commitment to leaving a positive legacy in communities where it works, the contractor developed an Employment and Skills Plan to maximise Social Value. Working with supply chain partners and education providers, Winvic generated new employment and training opportunities, ran career talks and work experience programmes, and supported apprenticeships.

134 new jobs were created during construction, with a strong focus on local recruitment. Nine local people who were new to the industry were supported into work, while five veterans gained employment in engineering and electrical roles, with a sixth supported into training and employment as a window fitter through supply chain partner Unique Windows.

Three local apprentices were recruited, while 30 existing apprenticeships were sustained through the project. Further outreach included career workshops in local schools and colleges, and the donation of 50 books to a local primary school ensuring each child in the class could take a book home on World Book Day. In addition, Winvic's Trainee Site Manager signed up to support delivery of Leeds City Council’s Apprenticeship Academy.

Winvic also built partnerships with local charities and community groups, raising funds for Zarach, which provides beds for children affected by bed poverty, donating £250 to Leeds Community Wood Recycling to expand employment and volunteering opportunities, and supplying hygiene products alongside an on-site clothes bank for homelessness charity St George’s Crypt.

Mark Jones, Managing Director of Multi-Room at Winvic Construction, said:“Winvic is proud to have been the trusted partner of CASL and the scheme’s fund, to deliver this landmark PBSA development in the heart of Leeds. With its close proximity to the city’s two main university campuses and Leeds train station, it provides students with a vibrant and well-connected place to live.”

Students have now moved into the scheme ready for the 2025/2026 academic year.