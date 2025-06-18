Wetherby society collecting items for Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre

Colleagues at Wetherby’s branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting tinned dog food, tinned hot dogs, dental chews and biscuit treats to support a local dog rehoming charity.

The Society’s branch on the High Street in Wetherby, has become an official donation station for the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Leeds. The items collected will be used to care for the dogs in the shelter until they are rehomed.

The Dogs Trust is the largest dog welfare charity in the United Kingdom, dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and supporting their owners. The charity helps dogs find loving homes and cares for dogs in distress. It also offers support for owners, from offering advice, to helping dog owners experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.

Sarah Ryder at the Wetherby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in our community in the Wetherby area and we really want to help make a difference to those dogs that are in need with our collection station.

“Items can be dropped off at the Wetherby branch until 30 September 2025, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre, Leeds, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Wetherby are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

The collection will be running until 30 September 2025 and items can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 2.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support Dogs Trust then please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ for further information.