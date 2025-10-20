The NSPCC’s Carols by Candlelight event returns to Leeds Minster

NSPCC's Carols by Candlelight heads to Leeds Minster in time for Christmas.

The NSPCC is calling for new volunteers across York and the surrounding area for its Speak out, Stay safe programme, which is delivered to primary schools across the UK.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The age-appropriate programme teaches children about the different types of abuse in a way they can understand, and empowers them to speak to safe, trusted adults if they ever feel worried or unsafe.

Most Popular

The sessions are delivered in schools through interactive workshops and assemblies. The programme helps children understand that abuse is never their fault and that help is always available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Lonsdale, NSPCC Schools Coordinator for Yorkshire, said: “The Speak out, Stay safe programme is a vital part of the NSPCC’s work to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Comedia and vocalist Lloyd Griffith set to take part

“We know from speaking to children, teachers and parents just how much of an impact these sessions make. We’re now looking for passionate, enthusiastic people in the York area who want to make a real difference in their community. You don’t need a background in education or safeguarding - just the time and motivation to help children understand their rights and know who they can turn to if they ever need support.”

Volunteers just need to give a few hours a week, and are given full training and ongoing support and work alongside other team members to bring the sessions to life in classrooms.

Every year, the NSPCC helps to protect hundreds of thousands of children from abuse through its work in schools, and the NSPCC is also hoping to hear from people who might be able to promote the service in their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “We would love to hear from people from all backgrounds and walks of life across York who want to help make a difference to the lives of children in their local area.

“This could include speaking to local groups, attending events or using social media to spread awareness and encourage more people to get involved.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or applying to volunteer for the Speak out, Stay safe programme in York can do so by visiting the NSPCC website or email [email protected]