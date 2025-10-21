The Manor House Roundhay hosts Paws and Applause show

The day included a doggy tombola!

Anchor’s The Manor House Roundhay in Leeds has opened its doors to the local community, and their four-legged friends!

The care home hosted its own dog show, ‘Paws and Applause’, with awards up for grabs including ‘waggiest tail’ and ‘dog most like their owner’. The incentive for those involved were delicious treats awaiting the winners.

However, this wasn’t the only opportunity for success on the day. The Manor House Roundhay also hosted a tombola, with each dog picking their own numbered tennis ball.

The event not only recognised our canine companions but also raised funds for Dogs Trust Leeds.

Clare Erskine, Home Manager at The Manor House Roundhay, said: “Congratulations to all our wonderful winners, fabulous entries, and of course, every single pup who stole the show with their charm and character. You all deserve a big round of ap-paws!

“A huge thank you to everyone who joined us at The Manor House Roundhay Dog Show – rain and all! Your smiles, wagging tails, and amazing spirit made the day truly special.”

Marion Simon, a resident at the care home and judge on the day, added: “I loved the dog show! I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy their company for many years, so this was a very special day for me.”