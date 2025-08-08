Seven purr-fect tips you need to know for renting with cats this International Cat Day

Cat

At Linley & Simpson, we know that cats aren’t just pets, they’re part of the family. So, this International Cat Day, we’re celebrating all things feline by helping renters keep their homes happy and harmonious.

Whether you’re already a proud cat parent or planning to adopt a whiskered companion, these tips are for you:

1. Check the pet policy before you sign

Before you and your cat curl up on the sofa, make sure your tenancy agreement allows pets. Some landlords are happy to say yes but always get it in writing. If your dream flat says, “no pets,” don’t panic; some landlords are flexible for well-behaved cats and it’s worth asking the question.

2. Choose a cat-friendly property

Think like a cat and look for properties with plenty of natural light, windowsills to perch on, and space for zoomies. Ground-floor flats with private gardens or balconies (safely enclosed) are ideal, but even a cozy studio can be a cat haven with the right setup.

3. Protect the property (and your deposit)

Scratching furniture or carpets? Not ideal when you're renting. Invest in scratching posts and cat-proof your home with corner protectors or removable wall coverings. Your landlord will thank you, and so will your security deposit.

4. Keep it clean – for you and the landlord

Litter boxes are a must, but they don’t have to stink up the place. Keep it clean with odour control litter, a covered tray, and regular scooping. A tidy litter area shows your landlord you’re a responsible renter and pet owner.

5. Set up a cat corner

Create a comfy zone just for your cat. Think cat tree, blankets, toys, food and water station. Not only will it keep them happy, but it also helps prevent clawing or climbing where they shouldn't.

6. Be mindful of neighbours

Even the friendliest cats can be nosy neighbours. Keep doors and windows secure and let communal areas (like stairwells or gardens) stay human-only unless the building allows pets outside. Not everyone loves surprise meows in the hallway.

7. No more blanket bans on pets in upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill

The upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill, which is expected to come into effect in Autumn, aims to make it easier for tenants to have pets in rented properties. But be aware, it’s expected that landlords will be allowed to request an additional deposit in case of pet-related damages. Whilst these details are yet to be agreed by the Commons, this would be a welcome adjustment for landlords, whilst still allowing tenants the right to keep a pet.