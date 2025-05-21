Dogs Trust Leeds busts the myths for National Rescue Dog Day

You can teach an old dog new tricks! For National Rescue Dog Day (20 May), Dogs Trust Leeds has debunked some common misconceptions around adopting a rescue dog and the dogs who need a second chance.

Despite the growing number of people choosing to rehome dogs across the UK, rescue dogs are still often misunderstood, with many assumptions about age, behaviour and needs.

These myths can sometimes lead to many dogs being overlooked when searching for their forever homes. That is why for National Rescue Dog Day, Dogs Trust has set the record straight – showing that dogs looking for a second chance at happiness come in all shapes, sizes and personalities, and with the right match can be the 'pawfect' companion.

Myth: You can't teach an old dog new tricks

Marbles, one of Dogs Trust older dogs, learning new tricks.

Of course this is a myth! Dogs can be happy and healthy at any age, and many older pooches still love to play, learn and stay mentally stimulated. While older dogs may not be as spritely as their younger counterparts, that doesn't mean their desire to learn is any less present.

Myth: You can only rehome old dogs

From puppy to older pooch, Dogs Trust has a variety of dogs in its care that are available for rehoming. When a dog comes into the charity's care, the team works hard to match it to the right home, regardless of age.

Myth: Small dogs don't need much exercise

Most dogs, no matter their size or age, need to exercise every day, and need to be given the opportunity to go to the toilet when needed. Even the smallest dog loves a little run around and giving them the opportunity to get out and about is vital, come rain or shine. Dogs Trust will work with potential adopters to find the right dog for them and will take into consideration how active the dog is and how this might work with potential new owners.

Myth: Rescue dogs are all 'problem dogs'

This simply isn't true. Dogs end up in the care of Dogs Trust for various reasons, including changes in their owners' circumstances, such as illness, financial difficulties or moving home. Many are happy, healthy dogs who just need a second chance at finding their forever home.

Myth: Greyhounds need loads of walks

Greyhounds are known for their speed on the track, but it's a very different story when off-duty. Greyhounds are often very snoozy and love to kick back and relax for large portions of the day. Although they love a run around, you'll usually find a Greyhound in their favourite spot (be that sofa, bed or rug) catching up on their sleep.

Myth: Dogs who wear muzzles are bad dogs

Muzzle training is often misunderstood, leading to people believing that a muzzled dog is dangerous or challenging. In reality, muzzles are an important tool to help dogs feel more comfortable and safer in certain situations.

Dogs Trust Leeds is open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm. You don’t need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt. As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take anything from a few weeks to several months. Dogs Trust will work with you to find the right dog for you, however long it takes.

To find out more about rehoming a dog with Dogs Trust, or for more information on how the charity works and the areas it serves, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/leeds.