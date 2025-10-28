Call for Government to change headlights, as over two thirds of Leeds residents admit to being blinded by car lights.

New research shows that more than two thirds of Leeds residents believe that car headlights are too bright, leading to drivers being dazzled and increasing the chance of road accidents.

The data, released today by the UK’s leading car marketplace, ChooseMyCar.com, comes as news breaks that the Government may launch an assessment on design of new cars and headlamps. While the Department for Transport (DfT) has also conducted some research on the subject, it has not been published.

The research from ChooseMyCar.com shows that 68 per cent of Leeds drivers believe that headlamps are too bright and make it difficult to see when driving towards oncoming traffic. Nationally, this figure leaps to a staggering 73 per cent in the 79 and over age group, but is consistently high throughout all age demographics.

Drivers from 18-27 years old were the least affected, but 53 per cent still admitted to finding glare from headlights to be a significant issue. Those aged 28-43 were slightly more affected at 56 per cent, while the 44-59 age group reported that 60 per cent found headlamps too bright. Older drivers (aged 60-78) were even more affected, with 66 per cent admitting to the problem.

Geographically, Leeds residents were most in agreement. Meanwhile, Londoners were at the lower end of agreement of a problem, alongside Bristolians at just 53 per cent.

The issue has risen to the fore as the clock change means nights are longer as winter approaches. The ChooseMyCar.com data revealed that many drivers fear driving in the dark - not least because of the dazzling headlight concerns.

Over half (51 per cent) of Leeds residents are worried about being in a car accident while driving in the dark.

Across the UK, the numbers increase for younger drivers, with 57 per cent of 18-34-year-olds wary.

Motoring expert and founder of ChooseMyCar.com, Nick Zapolski, said the data shows that the majority of Leeds drivers report increased anxiety about driving in the dark - and the Government should take action to support them.

“Our data proves what most of us already appreciate - modern car headlights are dazzling and can cause accidents. When over half of Leeds drivers report they are worried about driving in the dark, then we must take action to make it easier for them - especially in those areas we can change.

“We’d welcome any government assessment on this serious issue, and believe it’s essential for changes to be made before more incidents are caused by dazzling headlights - and potentially lives lost.”