185km walk around Menorca raises thousands for charity

By Kirsten Murray
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:19 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 15:28 GMT
Kate Dickson and Sally Hoyles walked 185km in Menorca for charityplaceholder image
Kate Dickson and Sally Hoyles walked 185km in Menorca for charity
Best friends since they were babies, Sally Hoyles and Kate Dickson recently completed an eight-day long walk around the coast of Menorca in aid of Cure Parkinson’s and Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. They walked the Camí de Cavalls, a 185km route following the ancient bridle path around the coastline of Menorca.

The duo have been visiting Menorca since they were children, so have strong ties to the island.

Most Popular

    In more recent years they have enjoyed exploring the island by foot, with the Camí de Cavalls becoming a bucket list item and an opportunity for them to fundraise for two causes close to their hearts.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Kate, from Boston Spa, said: “Sally sadly lost her mum Christine very suddenly to lung cancer, and my mum Sue has been suffering for a few years with Parkinson’s, so we decided to do the walk showing support for the both of them.”

    The Camí de Cavalls follows the ancient bridle path around the coastline of Menorcaplaceholder image
    The Camí de Cavalls follows the ancient bridle path around the coastline of Menorca

    To complete the 185km route in just over a week Kate and Sally walked around 23km each day over varying terrain, including some rough stretches along the coast.

    With family and work commitments limiting the amount of walking they could do to prepare for the trek, the duo incorporated strength training and HIIT sessions into their schedules to build up stamina for the adventure.

    Ahead of setting off, Kate said: “I think the most challenging aspect will be the day after day long distances.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "It’s totally fine to walk 23km, but to do that every day for eight days is going to be physically and mentally tough.

    Walking the Camí de Cavallsplaceholder image
    Walking the Camí de Cavalls

    "We are determined to finish and do it in the eight stages. We are overwhelmed with the amount of donations we have received and we won’t let anyone down. We want to thank everyone for their amazing support.”

    Kate and Sally have raised an impressive £5,590 so far, with the funds to be split equally between the two charities. They also documented their journey on Instagram, with a page dedicated to the challenge ( @sally_kate_walk_menorca).

    Both Cure Parkinson’s and Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation are extremely grateful to Kate and Sally for raising vital funds in support of their work. To donate to Kate and Sally’s fundraiser please visit: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/9499/sally-kates-menorca-challenge/

    Leeds news you can trust since 1890
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice