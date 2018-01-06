Leeds nostalgia: Yorkshire mum has twins 17 months apart

Have your say

A Yorkshire mum had the first test tube quadruplets born more than year apart.

Maria Harrison, 30, had IVF treatment at Leeds Infirmary and had twin girls Alisha and Anoushka. Then 17 months later, Mariea had two more babies from the same frozen eggs.

The story appeared in the YEP in January 2000 - for more nostalgia, click here.

Twin boy and girl Ashley and Amelia were eight weeks old in January.

Mrs Harrison called them her “four little miracles.”

She said: “We were overjoyed the first time but the second babies were a wonderful bonus we could never really have hoped for.”

Former shop assistant Mrs Harrison and taxi driver husband Duane, of Filey, turned to fertility treatment after trying to start a family for five years.

She added: “People talk about the miracle of science. Words cannot describe how lucky me and my husband feel.