Yungblud, Leeds: UK star announces headline show at First Direct Arena in support of new album 'Idols'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Global music star Yungblud has announced a show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds next year in support of his upcoming fourth album.

The Doncaster-born star has announced dates for a UK and Ireland arena tour that includes a stop in Leeds on April 17, 2026.

Fans can pre-order the album ‘Idols’ before 10am on Tuesday (June 10) to register for pre-sale tickets, with general sale beginning on Friday (June 13) at 10am BST.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Yungblud will perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 17, 2026.Yungblud will perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 17, 2026.
Yungblud will perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 17, 2026. | National World / Tom Pallant

The new album will be released on June 20 via Locomotion/ Island Records and has been preceded by the release of the emotionally driven and anthemic, Zombie.

The powerful music video stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh as an NHS healthcare worker coping under immense emotional and physical strain. NME described the single as “soaring and poignant” while the London Standard recently called Yungblud a “genuine Gen Z rock phenomenon”.

This week, Yungblud expressed his gratitude to the NHS by giving 1,000 healthcare professionals free tickets to this year’s Bludfest

The Idols UK & Ireland Tour will see the artist play a series of mammoth arena shows, starting off at Dublin’s 3Arena and culminating at Manchester's AO Arena.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

The tour will mark Yungblud’s first UK appearances following this summer’s Bludfest in Milton Keynes; a day-long festival that is curated and headlined by Yungblud.

Taking to social media to reveal details of the tour, Yungblud posted: I’m so excited to announce our biggest shows yet.

Support for the Idols UK & Ireland Tour will come from The Warning and the full list of tour dates are as follows:

  • 15.04.26 Dublin, 3Arena
  • 17.04.26 Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 18.04.26 Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 20.04.26 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 23.04.26 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 24.04.26 London, The O2
  • 25.04.26 Manchester, AO Arena

Fans who pre-order ‘Idols’ in any format from the Yungblud UK store only by 10am on Tuesday (June 10) will receive a code for the ticket presale, which will be live from 10am on Wednesday, June 11.

Related topics:LeedsYungblud

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice