Global music star Yungblud has announced a show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds next year in support of his upcoming fourth album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster-born star has announced dates for a UK and Ireland arena tour that includes a stop in Leeds on April 17, 2026.

Fans can pre-order the album ‘Idols’ before 10am on Tuesday (June 10) to register for pre-sale tickets, with general sale beginning on Friday (June 13) at 10am BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yungblud will perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 17, 2026. | National World / Tom Pallant

The new album will be released on June 20 via Locomotion/ Island Records and has been preceded by the release of the emotionally driven and anthemic, Zombie.

The powerful music video stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh as an NHS healthcare worker coping under immense emotional and physical strain. NME described the single as “soaring and poignant” while the London Standard recently called Yungblud a “genuine Gen Z rock phenomenon”.

This week, Yungblud expressed his gratitude to the NHS by giving 1,000 healthcare professionals free tickets to this year’s Bludfest

The Idols UK & Ireland Tour will see the artist play a series of mammoth arena shows, starting off at Dublin’s 3Arena and culminating at Manchester's AO Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour will mark Yungblud’s first UK appearances following this summer’s Bludfest in Milton Keynes; a day-long festival that is curated and headlined by Yungblud.

Taking to social media to reveal details of the tour, Yungblud posted: I’m so excited to announce our biggest shows yet.

Support for the Idols UK & Ireland Tour will come from The Warning and the full list of tour dates are as follows:

15.04.26 Dublin, 3Arena

17.04.26 Leeds, First Direct Arena

18.04.26 Cardiff, Utilita Arena

20.04.26 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23.04.26 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

24.04.26 London, The O2

25.04.26 Manchester, AO Arena

Fans who pre-order ‘Idols’ in any format from the Yungblud UK store only by 10am on Tuesday (June 10) will receive a code for the ticket presale, which will be live from 10am on Wednesday, June 11.