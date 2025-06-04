Yungblud and Tickets for Good unite to Ggve NHS staff access to BludFest 2025

Internationally acclaimed musician and performer Yungblud has donated a large allocation of tickets to NHS workers for his bespoke festival, BludFest. Born in Doncaster and now one of the UK’s most recognisable alternative artists, Yungblud has built a global following by breaking down barriers in music, identity, and access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer is live now and available exclusively through Sheffield-based social enterprise Tickets for Good until midnight on Thursday, 5 June. NHS staff can sign up at ticketsforgood.org/member-signup to claim their free ticket and join the crowds at Milton Keynes National Bowl on Saturday 5 July.

Yungblud’s latest single Zombie, released just days ago, is already being called one of the most moving songs of his career. Backed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra and starring Florence Pugh as the lead in its music video, the track captures the exhaustion, love and unseen labour carried by those who work in care. Described by Yungblud as a “love letter to nurses,” the video shows Pugh’s character navigating the daily intensity of NHS life from small moments of quiet resilience to emotional collapse in the face of unrelenting pressure.

In his own words:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Good have partnered with Yungblud for BludFest

"We wanted to spotlight true heroes that we take for granted. Genuinely, thank you for all that you do. You see us at our worst, you get us to our best. You help us say goodbye, you help us say hello. You help us to fight, you help us to make the decision that it's time to stop fighting. All of this you do without awards, rewards, or praise, so we wanted to highlight you, you superheroes and say thank you."

Returning for the second year, Bludfest 2025 features a heavy-hitting and diverse line-up including BLACKBEAR, Denzel Curry, Chase Atlantic, Rachel Chinouriri, JXDN, Peach PRC, LUVCAT, Master Peace and Cliffords, with more still to come. This partnership marks the second time Yungblud has worked with Sheffield-based Tickets for Good, whose mission is to ensure all events are available to everyone. The platform provides free and low-cost tickets to NHS workers, Charity workers, teachers, volunteers and people facing financial barriers to event access. Tickets for Good has partnered with hundreds of live events and artists across the UK and is backed by Robbie Williams who recently donated tickets for every date on his European tour through Tickets for Good, showing how powerful this approach to access can be at scale.

This offer must be redeemed before midnight on Thursday 5 June. Sign-up is free and simple via ticketsforgood.org/member-signup.