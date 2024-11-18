Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are now available for the annual Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Service at Leeds Minster.

The Minster’s choir and the YEP Brass Band will be performing once again, while the congregation will also get the chance to sing along to classic carol songs.

Taking place on December 5 from 7pm, the event is free but cash or card donations on the door are encouraged, with proceeds split between the Minster and Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The service is in support of the Cash For Kids Mission Christmas appeal, which launched today (November 18), with a collection of presents for disadvantaged children taken during the service. It is essential that presents are left unwrapped, or the charity cannot accept them.

There will be refreshments available to purchase both before and after the service.

The organisers are especially excited to welcome Duncan Wood, formerly of ITV Calendar, to read a Christmas poem to round off the service.

Tickets are now available on the Leeds Minster website.

YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “The festive period is a joyous time for so many families with young children across Leeds and beyond. But, for those struggling or facing challenges, it can be one of the most difficult periods of the year.

“That’s why the YEP is once again backing the important Cash For Kids Mission Christmas appeal, in the hope that no child in Leeds goes without a present this Christmas.

“Our annual carol service, which also sees proceeds split between the Minster and the city’s own Martin House Children’s Hospice, has been a fixture in festive calendars for many years.

“We hope people will continue to give generously within their means to support these wonderful causes.”

Supporting the Mission Christmas appeal

The service will take a collection of presents – which must be donated unwrapped – for the 2024 Mission Christmas appeal, run by Hits Radio West Yorkshire.

It is the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, which encourages people to buy one extra gift to spread the Christmas cheer to thousands of disadvantages kids across the region.

In 2023, ‘Mission Christmas’ collected £17.4 million in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 312,063 children and young people across the UK had presents to open on Christmas Day.

Locally, this meant that 16,002 children were able to open a gift on the big day.

As the cost of living continues to hit families across the UK, the charity is anticipating a huge level of demand for their support. This year, it has already received applications on behalf of 16,036 children.

Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including local Wickes stores. You can find out local drop-off point here.

Supporters can also buy a gift online which will be delivered directly to the purchaser’s nearest Mission HQ for no delivery fee, by clicking here.

Follow this link for more information on other ways to get involved.