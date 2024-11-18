Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vital charity is expecting that more than 16,000 disadvantaged children around Leeds will get to open a Christmas present this year thanks to generous donations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hit Radio West Yorkshire’s ‘Mission Christmas’ campaign, which is the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, is back for 2024 - after a hugely successful festive season last year.

The Yorkshire Evening Post-backed initiative encourages people to buy one extra gift to spread the Christmas cheer to thousands of disadvantages kids across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Mylo and Rosie Madison of Hits Radio West Yorkshire kickstarted their annual appeal today (November 18) to encourage people to pick up an extra gift. | Tony Johnson

In 2023, ‘Mission Christmas’ collected £17.4 million in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 312,063 children and young people across the UK had presents to open on Christmas Day.

Locally, this meant that 16,002 children were able to open a gift on the big day.

As the cost of living continues to hit families across the UK, the charity is anticipating a huge level of demand for their support. This year, it has already received applications on behalf of 16,036 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (November 18), Danny Mylo and Rosie Madison of Hits Radio West Yorkshire kickstarted their annual appeal to encourage people to pick up an extra gift.

They said: “Every child should feel the excitement of waking up to presents on Christmas morning and that’s why every year Mission Christmas is so important to us here at Hits Radio West Yorkshire.

“Our community have always been so incredibly generous so, if you can, please just buy one extra gift this year and we’ll make sure it goes to a child who truly deserves it.”

Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including local Wickes stores. | Tony Johnson

Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including local Wickes stores. You can find out local drop-off point here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can also buy a gift online which will be delivered directly to the purchaser’s nearest Mission HQ for no delivery fee, by clicking here.

Follow this link for more information on other ways to get involved.

Alternatively, supporters can text YORKSHIRE to 70910 to donate £10 and the Cash for Kids team will buy a gift on your behalf.

Cash for Kids works with thousands of grass-root organisations across the UK who support disadvantaged children up to the age of 18.

During the ‘Mission Christmas’ campaign, these organisations along with social workers, head teachers and the emergency services nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.