Organised by Dogs Trust, the UK’s only dog-themed festival will be coming to Leeds this weekend.

DogFest 2022 will be held at Harewood House in Harewood and will feature a wide array of events, activities and things to do.

It isn’t just for show dogs - you’re more than welcome to bring your own pet pooch along and let them take part in the various activities dotted around the festival.

Matt Baker, former host of The One Show and TikTok star Lucy Heath will also be making an appearance at DogFest in Leeds this year.

When will DogFest in Leeds take place?

DogFest 2022 in Leeds will begin on Saturday, September 24, and end on Sunday, September 25.

On both days, the festival will begin at 9:30am and end at 5pm.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for DogFest 2022 can be purchased on Seetickets - 15% of all proceedings will go towards Dogs Trust.

Standard adults tickets for a single day will cost £21.40, while concession tickets are priced at £16.05.

Meanwhile, tickets for children aged 5-16 cost £13.91, with kids under five being able to enter for free.

An adult ticket for the full weekend will cost £37.45, while concession full weekend tickets are valued at £27.82. For children aged 5-16, a weekend ticket will cost £22.47.

Louise Round, Head of Supporter Relations at Dogs Trust, said: “This is the second year we have been DogFest’s charity partner, and we had a fantastic time last year, and so did our dogs. It was wonderful to see so many who were having a great day out with their forever families.

“Anyone wanting to raise money for Dogs Trust can take part in the Big Dog Walk at the event. There will be two-kilometre and four-kilometre walks, and one especially for puppies, as well as activities for children to take part in along the way.