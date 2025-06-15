The World Cup of Darts is entering its final day - but how can you watch it at home? 🎯

The World Cup of Darts will reach a conclusion tonight.

Sky is broadcasting the action live from Frankfurt.

But what time will the tournament be on TV?

The final of the World Cup of Darts is just a few hours away - and fans won’t want to miss out. The best players from around the globe have been competing in Frankfurt throughout the weekend.

The tournament kick started on Thursday (June 12) and has kept viewers on the edge of their seats ever since. Very soon one country will be lifting the trophy but there is still plenty of action to enjoy.

But how can you follow all the action from home this year? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the World Cup of Darts final live on TV?

The World Cup of Darts is being held in Frankfurt | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sky Sports will be providing coverage throughout the last day of the tournament - up-to-and-including the final tonight (June 15). The broadcaster has been live throughout the whole of the World Cup.

Coverage will begin with the quarter-finals in the early afternoon session. Sky will be live from 12pm, while the evening session - which includes the final - is set to begin at 6pm.

The last day of the World Cup includes the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

How to watch the World Cup of Darts - is it free?

Once again Sky Sports is carrying coverage of the tournament - as it had for the Premier League during the first half of 2025. It is being split between Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

For the last day of the World Cup of Darts, it will be on Sky Sports Action from 12pm and again from 6pm. It will be live on Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm - which will include the final.

Now TV subscribers with the sports package will be able to watch it as well. All you need to do is go to the sport tab on the TV or mobile app and find the darts.

It is not on free-to-watch TV - being behind a paywall in Now TV and Sky Sports.

What is the format for the World Cup of Darts final?

Both the quarter and semi-finals will be best of 15 legs - meaning the country that gets to eight legs first will win. It is the same length of matches as in the second round.

For the final that will be up to being a best of 19 legs. So the country that reaches 10 legs first will take home the grand prize.

The winners will take home £80,000 with the runners up getting £50,000. For those who made it to the semi-finals they will go home with £30,000 and quarter finalists pocket £20,000.

