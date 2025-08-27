Stiiill | David Gyokos

The team behind West Yorkshire's only goth festival Goth City, which ran from 2016 to 2023, bring the second instalment of successor event Black Pilgrimage back to Leeds in October.

Taking place on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 October, Black Pilgrimage builds on the success of the first event which raised more than £1,000 for charity in 2024.

Befitting the DIY and underground spirit of the event, the festival is held at the best alternative venue in the city, namely Wharf Chambers. Named after a mysterious occult sojourn in the classic M.R James story 'Count Magnus', Black Pilgrimage promises to be full of spooky and eerie gothic treats and surprised.

Headliners this year include rising northern contemporary goths Rhombus, who have taken European festivals by storm over the past 18 months and sublime south-coast post-punk Stiiill who have risen from the ashes of legendary Brighton goth-rock act The Last Cry.

The event also coincides with Leeds Alternative Day, with a gothic market at Kirkgate Market courtesy of Leeds Festival of Gothica and an afternoon club night by DJs from legendary Leeds club Le Phonographique.

All proceeds from Goth City Promotions events during the festival are donated to PAFRAS (Positive Action For Refugees and Asylum Seekers), a local charity for destitute refugees and asylum seekers, with Goth City Festival previously raised £20,000 for PAFRAS over 8 years.

Goth City was inducted into the Leeds Goth Hall Of Fame in May this year. Goth City Promotions organiser, Joel Heyes said: ”We believe it is now more important than ever that the Leeds goth scene comes together for social good, and uses it's cultural legacy to do real good for the community, and Black Pilgrimage follows in our best tradition of putting together progressive events full of creativity, passion and principle - as well as making sure everyone who attends is having a good spooky time too!”

Rhombus | Neil Chapman

Here’s the schedule:

BLACK PILGRIMAGE – CONFIRMED SCHEDULE

Friday October 17:

Rhombus + Social Youth Cult + The Medea Project

7.30pm – 11pm

Wharf Chambers, Wharf Street, Leeds LS2 7EQ

Tickets £10 (day)/£25 (weekend) via Skiddle

Saturday October 18:

Stiiill + The Glass House Museum + Byronic Sex & Exile + IamImperfect + Jan

Doyle Band + DJ Orpheus

5pm – late

Wharf Chambers, Wharf Street, Leeds LS2 7EQ

Tickets £20 (day)/£25 (weekend) via Skiddle