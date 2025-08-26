King Pins, a state-of-the-art bowling and entertainment destination, has officially opened their doors at a new site in Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre.placeholder image
King Pins, a state-of-the-art bowling and entertainment destination, has officially opened their doors at a new site in Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre. | King Pins

King Pins Leeds: 13 pictures show inside new White Rose Shopping Centre bowling complex with karaoke and pool

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

King Pins, a state-of-the-art bowling and entertainment destination, has officially opened its doors at a new site in Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre.

The venue offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including arcade games, American pool, ten-pin bowling, shuffleboard, crazy pool - a new game exclusive to Leeds as part of the King Pins concept - duck pin bowling and tech darts. There are also wild west shooting pods and karaoke booths for those who enjoy singing their hearts out.

After working up an appetite, players can enjoy pizzas, fried chicken and a wide variety of sides from Marvin's Pizza & Chicken or grab a drink from the bar, where guests can get a variety of soft drinks, mocktails, cocktails, and draught beer and cider.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Since launching their first two sites in Manchester in summer 2023 and May 2024, Kings Pins has expanded across the UK, including opening new sites in Bristol and Glasgow earlier this year.

James Travis, Brand Manager of King Pins, said: “We’re so pleased to finally open King Pins’ doors at the White Rose Centre. King Pins is so much more than a bowling alley with 10 different games and activities ready to play, there certainly is something for everyone.

Offering fresh and innovative games is really important to us, so we’re introducing crazy pool to the King Pins roster of games, which we’re sure our guests will love! Leeds, we’re ready for you- see you soon!”

To make a booking or for more information, go to the website, and to keep up with day-to-day updates, follow kingpinsbowlinguk on Instagram.

The venue offers a wide range of activities for all ages.

1. American Pool

The venue offers a wide range of activities for all ages. | King Pins

Photo Sales
Included are arcade games, American pool, ten-pin bowling and shuffleboard

2. American Pool

Included are arcade games, American pool, ten-pin bowling and shuffleboard | King Pins

Photo Sales
The venue includes crazy pool, which is a new game exclusive to Leeds as part of the King Pins concept.

3. Crazy Pool

The venue includes crazy pool, which is a new game exclusive to Leeds as part of the King Pins concept. | King Pins

Photo Sales
There's also duck pin bowling and tech darts, wild west shooting pods and karaoke booths for those who enjoy singing their hearts out!

4. Crazy Pool

There's also duck pin bowling and tech darts, wild west shooting pods and karaoke booths for those who enjoy singing their hearts out! | King Pins

Photo Sales
After working up an appetite, players can enjoy snacks and meals, such as pizzas, fried chicken and a wide variety of sides, from Marvin's Pizza & Chicken.

5. Arcade

After working up an appetite, players can enjoy snacks and meals, such as pizzas, fried chicken and a wide variety of sides, from Marvin's Pizza & Chicken. | King Pins

Photo Sales
King Pins also has a bar, where guests can reward their thirsty work with a variety of soft drinks, mocktails, cocktails, and draught beer and cider.

6. Arcade

King Pins also has a bar, where guests can reward their thirsty work with a variety of soft drinks, mocktails, cocktails, and draught beer and cider. | King Pins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping Centre
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice