The venue offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including arcade games, American pool, ten-pin bowling, shuffleboard, crazy pool - a new game exclusive to Leeds as part of the King Pins concept - duck pin bowling and tech darts. There are also wild west shooting pods and karaoke booths for those who enjoy singing their hearts out.

After working up an appetite, players can enjoy pizzas, fried chicken and a wide variety of sides from Marvin's Pizza & Chicken or grab a drink from the bar, where guests can get a variety of soft drinks, mocktails, cocktails, and draught beer and cider.

Since launching their first two sites in Manchester in summer 2023 and May 2024, Kings Pins has expanded across the UK, including opening new sites in Bristol and Glasgow earlier this year.

James Travis, Brand Manager of King Pins, said: “We’re so pleased to finally open King Pins’ doors at the White Rose Centre. King Pins is so much more than a bowling alley with 10 different games and activities ready to play, there certainly is something for everyone.

Offering fresh and innovative games is really important to us, so we’re introducing crazy pool to the King Pins roster of games, which we’re sure our guests will love! Leeds, we’re ready for you- see you soon!”

To make a booking or for more information, go to the website, and to keep up with day-to-day updates, follow kingpinsbowlinguk on Instagram.

1 . American Pool The venue offers a wide range of activities for all ages. | King Pins Photo Sales

2 . American Pool Included are arcade games, American pool, ten-pin bowling and shuffleboard | King Pins Photo Sales

3 . Crazy Pool The venue includes crazy pool, which is a new game exclusive to Leeds as part of the King Pins concept. | King Pins Photo Sales

4 . Crazy Pool There's also duck pin bowling and tech darts, wild west shooting pods and karaoke booths for those who enjoy singing their hearts out! | King Pins Photo Sales

5 . Arcade After working up an appetite, players can enjoy snacks and meals, such as pizzas, fried chicken and a wide variety of sides, from Marvin's Pizza & Chicken. | King Pins Photo Sales