Timothy Spall leads the cast of Death Valley - but who else is in the BBC series? 🔍

Death Valley features Harry Potter stars in its cast.

Timothy Spall plays one of the lead roles in the crime series.

But who else is in the BBC drama?

Death Valley will return for the final episode of its first series on the BBC. The crime drama - featuring an unlikely sleuthing duo - has captivated audiences since its debut last month.

The six-part series is set and filmed in Wales and follows a retired TV actor helping a detective solve crimes around town. Timothy Spall leads the cast - but there are plenty of other familiar faces.

But where exactly do you recognise the actors in the show from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Death Valley on TV today?

Timothy Spall (L) and Gwyneth Keyworth (R) in Death Valley | BBC

The show will be airing its season one finale tonight (June 29) and it is set to take place in the gap between the Glastonbury coverage on BBC One. Following Rod Stewart, Death Valley is set to begin at 8.45pm and will continue until 9.30pm - with Olivia Rodrigo’s performance coming afterwards .

If you are wondering what to expect from the latest episode, the preview via Radio Times reads: “John's role as a consultant with Mid Wales police is made official, and he and Janie are tasked with solving the murder of a mechanic during a reunion party at Janie's old school.

“Links emerge to DC Chaudhry's recently unearthed cold case, concerning a body uncovered in a drain, and the suicide of Janie's teenage best friend 15 years previously.”

Who is in the cast of Death Valley?

The show features plenty of familiar faces and recognisable names beyond just Timothy Spall, of course. The BBC has confirmed the main and guest actors:

Main cast

Timothy Spall as John Chapel

Gwyneth Keyworth as DS Janie Mallowan

Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke

Alexandria Riley as Baxter

Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry

Guest actors

Melanie Walters as Yvonne

Patricia Hodge as Helena

Remy Beasley as Rhiannon

Mike Bubbins as Tony

Sian Gibson as Wendy

Amy Morgan as Sioned

Steve Spiers as Lloyd

Eryn Kelleher as Ava

Nathan Foad as Owen

Where do you know the cast of Death Valley?

Like his character in the show, Timothy Spall is a national treasure and needs no introduction. However, just in case you may remember him from his award winning role as artist J.M.W Turner in the film Mr Turner - and he was also Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films.

Spall originally shot to fame as Barry Spencer Taylor in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. He was also part of the cast for The Sixth Commandment in 2023.

The other lead actor in the show, Gwyneth Keyworth, may not have quite the same length of career as Timothy Spall but she has had some memorable roles. She played Clea in the fifth season of Game of Thrones, as well as appearing in shows like Defending the Guilty and Misfits.

Gavin and Stacey fans will undoubtedly recognise Steffan Rhodri from his iconic turn as Dave Coaches in the legendary sitcom. He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Riley is best known for her role as DI Ella Richards in The Pembrokeshire Murders - for which she was nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award. She also had a role in season two of The End of the F***ing World and plays Camille Sims in the Apple TV show Silo - alongside Rebecca Ferguson.

