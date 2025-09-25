Wetherspoons is having a beer festival in Leeds | Wetherspoons

Pints from £1.99 will be on offer at these 14 pubs across Leeds as part of the Wetherspoons beer festival.

A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at 14 Wetherspoon pubs in and around Leeds, during their 12-day beer festival.

The pubs will host the festival from Wednesday 1 October to Sunday 12 October inclusive and will include overseas brewers are from India, France, Australia and two from the USA. It is the first time the pubs have served a real ale from India and France.

The majority of the beers on offer have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival. Among the festival collection are four vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cucumber, lime, vanilla, blackberries and spices in their ingredients.

The beers will cost from £1.99 to £2.65 a pint. The participating pubs are:

Becketts Bank in Park Row

Wetherspoons in Leeds City Station

The Cuthbert Brodrick in Portland Crescent

The Hedley Verity in Woodhouse Lane

Stick or Twist in Merrion Way

The Scribbling Mill in White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road,

The Crossed Shuttle in Manor House Street, Pudsey

The Three Hulats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton

The Picture House in Queen Street, Morley

The Golden Beam in Headingly Lane, Headingly

The Clothier’s Arms in High Street, Yeadon

The Briggate in Main Street, Garforth

Charles Henry Roe in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates

The Old Unicorn in Town Street, Bramley.

The international beers on offer are Newtowner (Young Henrys Brewery, Australia), Effingut (Effingut Brewery, India), Blue Coast (Ambrée Brewery, France), Automatic Pale Ale (Creature Comforts Brewery, USA), Alesmith IPA (Alesmith Brewery, USA).

The festival line-up also includes Wave Breaker (Orkney Brewery), Velvet Curtain (Titanic Brewery), Double Dog (Elgood’s Brewery), Key Lime (Hogs Back Brewery), As One Door Closes (Salopian Brewery), Storm Runner (Evan Evans Brewery).

Becketts Bank manager Adam Johnson said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring many not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and India, as well as those loser to home, over a 12-day period.

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint. All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.