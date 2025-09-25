Leeds City Square Artisan Village | Leeds City Square Artisan Village

Leeds Artisan Village Markets return to the city this weekend so here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN & WHERE? The markets, brought by events company Little Bird Made, will take place at Leeds City Square on Saturday September 27 and at Leeds Briggate on Sunday September 28 and both start at 11am. Both are free to enter.

WHAT? Both markets will feature a wide range of Yorkshire’s finest artisans and their products. The outdoor artisan markets are set to attract large crowds of visitors with its diverse line up of traders. You’ll be spoiled for choice with a wide variety of unique, handcrafted goods. From organic skincare to home fragrances, or something new to brighten up your living space with art and soft furnishings, there will be plenty to choose from. A tempting selection of street food will also be on offer, with something to satisfy every craving. Enjoy a slice of cake or a gooey loaded brownie and a hot coffee as you wander through the market, or simply find a spot to sit and take in the beauty of Leeds.

Artisan markets at Briggate | Little Bird Made

WHY? “We absolutely love returning to Leeds each month” says Jackie Crozier, founder of Little Bird Made. “Both locals and tourists enjoying city breaks support these artisan markets each month, and we are so grateful for the way they have welcomed us. Their support means everything. The Leeds City Square and Briggate artisan markets have grown in popularity each month, and we’re excited to be part of the vibrant atmosphere in this dynamic and cultural City, as we head into the autumn season.”

HOW? For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or to book a stall, you can email [email protected] or visit their website at www.littlebirdmade.com. Alternatively, follow @LittleBirdMade on Instagram or Facebook.