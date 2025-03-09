What time is the Love is Blind Reunion? Netflix schedule explained
- Netflix’s Love is Blind reunion special is set to air.
- The release time has been confirmed.
- But it is bad news for UK fans of the show.
Netflix viewers looking forward to watching the Love is Blind reunion episode are being reminded they will have to wait a little longer. For fans in the UK the release time proves mighty inconvenient.
The 8th series of the hit reality show will come to a conclusion with one final episode. It follows the wedding episode released on Friday (March 7).
Previously, Netflix confirmed the release date of the highly anticipated reunion special and for viewers on one side of the Atlantic it is good news. However it is less positive for fans in the UK.
Find out what time the special will be released and what to expect. Here’s all you need to know:
What time is the Love is Blind reunion special?
Netflix has confirmed exactly when the final episode of the 8th series will air today (March 9). It will wrap up the journeys of the singletons from Minneapolis.
It will release at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET in the US, which will make for perfect Sunday night viewing. Unfortunately if you live in the UK or Europe, it means the episode will not land until the early hours of tomorrow (March 10).
The Love is Blind reunion special will start streaming from 2am GMT. So you may have to spend tomorrow dodging spoilers before you have the chance to catch up.
What to expect from the Love is Blind reunion?
Netflix is understandably keeping a tight lip on what will happen in the reunion special. It did offer an early look at the outfits on its website here.
The streaming giant adds: “While the remainder of the season will certainly provide clarity for the couples (and those of us watching from home), there’s nothing quite like the “a-ha” moments a Love Is Blind reunion provides. And throughout the reunion, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be celebrating the Love Is Blind five-year anniversary of the show and announcing the most memorable Love Is Blind moments of all time, voted on by fans.”
