Celebrity Big Brother will be returning to our screens soon and the cast rumours are hotting up. ITV is now the home of the long-running reality show having revived it in recent years.

The star studded version will be returning in the spring and will feature plenty of famous faces. The line-up has yet to be officially confirmed, but some names have been strongly rumoured.

The Sun reported that a TOWIE star has been signed-up for the 2025 series alongside a Love Island favourite. But who else has been rumoured?

These are the names most heavily linked with the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. Who would you like to appear - let me know by email: [email protected] .

1 . JoJo Siwa Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Michael Fabricant Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Daley Thompson Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Donna Preston Actor Donna Preston is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Mickey Rourke Hollywood star and Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke is reportedly heading to the Celebrity Big Brother house. He is known for movies like The Wrestler and Iron Man 2 | Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales