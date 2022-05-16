The £3 million trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is well underway, with Vardy firmly denying she is responsible for the leaking of Coleen's private Instagram stories to the Sun newspaper back in 2019.

The footballer's wives have hired some of the UK's best legal representatives in a bid to win the case, with Leeds-born barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC representing Vardy.

But who exactly is Hugh Tomlinson and who else has he represented? Here is everything you need to know about the barrister.

Who is Hugh Tomlinson QC?

Hugh Tomlinson QC is an English barrister specialising in media and information law including defamation, confidence, privacy and data protection.

He is currently representing Rebekah Vardy in the Wagatha Christie, or Vardy v Rooney, case.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues. Picture date: Monday May 16, 2022.

Where is Hugh Tomlinson from?

Tomlinson was born in Woodhouse in Leeds where he went to Leeds Grammar School and then Balliol College in Oxford, leaving with a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Ethics.

He went on to study philosophy at Sussex University before going to the University of Paris in 1977.

He began his career in law in 1984 when he joined the New Court Chambers, going on to become a founder member of the Matrix Chambers in 2000.

Hugh Tomlinson QC questioning Coleen Rooney as she gives evidence at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during the high-profile libel battle between herself and Rebekah Vardy. Picture date: Friday May 13, 2022.

Who has Tomlinson represented?

Tomlinson was famously on the side of Jeremy Clarkson's ex-wife Alex Hall when Clarkson tried to stop her claiming that they had an affair during one of his other marriages.

He has also represented Prince Charles to prevent the publication of his Hong Kong travel diaries, saying it was not in the public interest.

Tomlinson won substantial damages for Christopher Jefferies after the press incorrectly linked him to the murder of his tenant Joanna Yeates in 2010.

The Leeds barrister was one of several lawyers representing Russian oligarchs this year, whose ethics were questioned in parliament by the Conservative MP Bob Seely after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What happened between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney?

In 2019 Coleen Rooney made a Twitter post outing Vardy as the person leaking her private Instagram stories to the Sun newspaper.

Vardy responded on her own Twitter account, denying the claims and instead stating that her Instagram had been hacked.