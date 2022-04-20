The popular sewing show returns in just a week, with a few changes in store for viewers.

Most notably, the famous London location it is usually filmed at is being traded in for one a little closer to home - Sunny Bank Mills.

Pictured: Esme Young, Patrick Grant, hosts from The Great British Sewing Bee.

Below is everything you need to know about the show starting next week.

When does the Great British Sewing Bee start this year?

The competition will return to screens on April 27, with 12 contestants competing to make the best garments each week.

The show airs on BBC One at 8pm, with each of the 10 episodes then becoming available on BBCiPlayer.

Who are the judges for this year?

Saville Row's Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins's Esme Young will both be returning this year as the judges.

Sara Pascoe will be taking over from Joe Lycett as host this year, announcing the change in a statement on social media: "I'm so inspired by creativity and skill and I am *deeply* in love with clothes so I can't think of a happier place to be."

Where is it being filmed this year?

The Great British Sewing Bee has swapped its usual London filming location for the famous woolen mill, Sunny Bank Mills, on the outskirts of Leeds.

On the change, show host Patrick Grant said: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill."

Who are the contestants this year?

The contestants are:

Man Yee (London)

Annie (Surrey)

Cristian (London)

Brogan (Leicestershire)

Mitch (Cumbria)

Marni (Devon)

Steve (Newcastle)

Debora (North Wales)

Richy (Shrewsbury)

Gill (Doncaster)

Chichi (Surrey)