Wacky photos capture creative costumes at Leeds Comic-Con

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 17:05 BST

Its the convention where comic book fans gather to meet creators, experts and each other.

Scores of devotees turned out for Leeds Comic-Con staged at New Dock Hall. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the fun and the fantastic costumes. READ MORE: 10 loved and lost Leeds city centre landmarks

Flynn Kay from Leeds as Princess Peach.

1. Leeds Comic-Con

Flynn Kay from Leeds as Princess Peach. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Phil Fletcher and Hacker T Dog having fun.

2. Leeds Comic-Con

Phil Fletcher and Hacker T Dog having fun. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Characters pose the for the camera.

3. Leeds Comic-Con

Characters pose the for the camera. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Grace Hewitson of Barwick.

4. Leeds Comic-Con

Grace Hewitson of Barwick. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Dave Quinn of Middleton as Arcee from Transformers.

5. Leeds Comic-Con

Dave Quinn of Middleton as Arcee from Transformers. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Viking Martin Hall from Bedale.

6. Leeds Comic-Con

Viking Martin Hall from Bedale. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

