10 loved and lost Leeds city centre landmarks

1. Leeds Shopping Plaza escalator
Remember this city centre landmark affectionately known as the 'Smartie tube'? | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Allders
Popping into Allders on The Headrow. It enjoyed a nine year stint serving a generation of shoppers keen for their retail fix. Did you go to the big closing down sale in May 2005? Even the store's fixtures and fittings were up for grabs. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. The Cockpit
Queuing at The Cockpit. The venue closed its doors for good in 2014 after 20 years in business. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. La Grillade
Popular restaurant La Grillade on Wellington Street closed in 2014 after welcoming diners for more than three decades. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. The YEP clock
When you could rely on the YEP clock (and temperature) as you drove into the city centre. | Andy Manning Photo: Andy Manning
6. Majestyk
Enjoying a night on the tiles at Majestyk. It was heavily damaged by a fire in 2014 and is now home to Channel 4. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker