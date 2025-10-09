10 loved and lost Leeds city centre landmarks

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds city centre has seen huge change with much loved landmarks disappearing forever.

And the city centre has been at the forefront of the economic revival thanks to a raft of developments combined with new openings. Yet we have also lost some familiar haunts over the last decade and beyond as our gallery showcases.

Remember this city centre landmark affectionately known as the 'Smartie tube'?

1. Leeds Shopping Plaza escalator

Remember this city centre landmark affectionately known as the 'Smartie tube'? | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Popping into Allders on The Headrow. It enjoyed a nine year stint serving a generation of shoppers keen for their retail fix. Did you go to the big closing down sale in May 2005? Even the store's fixtures and fittings were up for grabs.

2. Allders

Popping into Allders on The Headrow. It enjoyed a nine year stint serving a generation of shoppers keen for their retail fix. Did you go to the big closing down sale in May 2005? Even the store's fixtures and fittings were up for grabs. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Queuing at The Cockpit. The venue closed its doors for good in 2014 after 20 years in business.

3. The Cockpit

Queuing at The Cockpit. The venue closed its doors for good in 2014 after 20 years in business. | YPN Photo: YPN

Popular restaurant La Grillade on Wellington Street closed in 2014 after welcoming diners for more than three decades.

4. La Grillade

Popular restaurant La Grillade on Wellington Street closed in 2014 after welcoming diners for more than three decades. | YPN Photo: YPN

When you could rely on the YEP clock (and temperature) as you drove into the city centre.

5. The YEP clock

When you could rely on the YEP clock (and temperature) as you drove into the city centre. | Andy Manning Photo: Andy Manning

Enjoying a night on the tiles at Majestyk. It was heavily damaged by a fire in 2014 and is now home to Channel 4.

6. Majestyk

Enjoying a night on the tiles at Majestyk. It was heavily damaged by a fire in 2014 and is now home to Channel 4. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

