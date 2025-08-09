The VW Festival has been held at Harewood House this weekend for the 20th edition of what is known as the largest family-friendly event of its kind in the UK.

As well as cars galore, the event delivers a fun-filled weekend of family activities, shopping, street food and bars, all mixed in with fantastic live music and entertainment throughout.

The VW Festival is held today (Saturday) and Sunday and tickets and details can be found on their website.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to catch all of the action. Check out our gallery of pictures below.

1 . 1970 Dormobile Chris and Maria Mason of Thirsk with their 1970 Dormobile

2 . 1967 Beetle Sam Winterburn and daughter Evie, nine of Pontefract with their 1967 Beetle which has taken Sam 11 years to fully restore

3 . 1967 Panel Van Murray McKenzie and Vicky Anthony with their 1967 Panel Van named Norma Jean's Diner, which started life in Australia before going to California and Florida and then coming to the UK.

4 . Vans on display The 20th annual VW Festival is currently being held at Harewood House.

5 . VW Festival The family-friendly event is the largest of its kind in the UK.

6 . 1967 USA imported Nick Gunby of Scholes with his 1967 USA imported Bay Window can, which came from Santa Monica , California