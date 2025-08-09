VW Festival: 20 photos as event rolls in to Leeds for 20th year at spectacular Harewood House

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

A sea of classic Volkswagen cars, from Beetles to camper vans, have been displayed on the grounds of one of the most spectacular country houses in Leeds.

The VW Festival has been held at Harewood House this weekend for the 20th edition of what is known as the largest family-friendly event of its kind in the UK.

As well as cars galore, the event delivers a fun-filled weekend of family activities, shopping, street food and bars, all mixed in with fantastic live music and entertainment throughout.

The VW Festival is held today (Saturday) and Sunday and tickets and details can be found on their website.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to catch all of the action. Check out our gallery of pictures below.

Chris and Maria Mason of Thirsk with their 1970 Dormobile

1. 1970 Dormobile

Chris and Maria Mason of Thirsk with their 1970 Dormobile | Steve Riding

Sam Winterburn and daughter Evie, nine of Pontefract with their 1967 Beetle which has taken Sam 11 years to fully restore

2. 1967 Beetle

Sam Winterburn and daughter Evie, nine of Pontefract with their 1967 Beetle which has taken Sam 11 years to fully restore | Steve Riding

Murray McKenzie and Vicky Anthony with their 1967 Panel Van named Norma Jean's Diner, which started life in Australia before going to California and Florida and then coming to the UK.

3. 1967 Panel Van

Murray McKenzie and Vicky Anthony with their 1967 Panel Van named Norma Jean's Diner, which started life in Australia before going to California and Florida and then coming to the UK. | Steve Riding

The 20th annual VW Festival is currently being held at Harewood House.

4. Vans on display

The 20th annual VW Festival is currently being held at Harewood House. | Steve Riding

The family-friendly event is the largest of its kind in the UK.

5. VW Festival

The family-friendly event is the largest of its kind in the UK. | Steve Riding

Nick Gunby of Scholes with his 1967 USA imported Bay Window can, which came from Santa Monica , California

6. 1967 USA imported

Nick Gunby of Scholes with his 1967 USA imported Bay Window can, which came from Santa Monica , California | Steve Riding

