Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Nottingham-born actress launched Day Fever with her husband Jonny Owens just before Christmas, hosting sold-out parties all over the UK.

The pair said they had been inundated with requests to bring the daytime party to Leeds, and the debut event in the city will take place at Armley venue Project House on Sunday March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event starts at 3pm and finishes at 8pm, with party anthems curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers.

Vicky McClure's daytime nightclub Day Fever is set to make its Leeds debut at Project House next month (Photo by National World/Ian West/PA Wire)

Vicky said the response so far had been remarkable. She added: "Leeds had to be on our list for Day Fever, it just had to be!

"It’s a city we all know and love and we can’t wait to bring our disco to such an amazing venue. So get your glad rags on and come and join us for a proper party."

Day Fever clubbers must be over the age of 30 and follow three rules: No petting on the dancefloor, except for during the slow section, no pushing, running or bombing and no acrobatics or gymnastics - although "vigorous dancing" is encouraged.