4 . Enjoy a pint in this enormous art deco brewery...

This legendary landmark was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery, then later a contemporary art gallery. Now, it's a pub run by Kirkstall Brewery. Drinkers can enjoy some of the best beers in the region while admiring the old memorabilia inside - but it's best in the summer when you can bring your pint outside and take in the majesty of the building. | James Hardisty