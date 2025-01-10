13 unique and unusual things to do in Leeds in 2025 including secret bars and a haunted library

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Leeds is full of surprises - so shake up your usual routine and try something new in 2025.

From hidden gems tucked away in plain sight, to quirky experiences you won’t find anywhere else, the city has something for everyone - if you know where to look.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

This unique list includes a secret speakeasy with an unmistakable 1970s vibe and a breathtaking library with a spooky twist.

There's also a floating bookshop, an art deco brewery and Leeds' own mini version of Stonehenge.

So, if you're after something a little more unusual for your next day out, try some of these exciting and offbeat experiences -

Wander a grimy Victorian street at the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Harehills. The team have carefully recreated exactly what it would be like to live in 19th Century Leeds - including smells - along a single street in the city with this unusual and fascinating exhibit. Visitors can also check out an old operating theatre and learn about groundbreaking medical advances.

1. Travel 200 years back in time with this immersive experience

Wander a grimy Victorian street at the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Harehills. The team have carefully recreated exactly what it would be like to live in 19th Century Leeds - including smells - along a single street in the city with this unusual and fascinating exhibit. Visitors can also check out an old operating theatre and learn about groundbreaking medical advances. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
When this speakeasy opened last year, owners promised a "naughty night out". Behind Closed Doors isn't for the faint of heart, as it has an adult-only theme to cater for the more adventurous partygoer. After entering through a secret door, customers can expect 1970s decor, mannequins and retro phones on every table.

2. Dare to enter Leeds’ most risqué cocktail bar

When this speakeasy opened last year, owners promised a "naughty night out". Behind Closed Doors isn't for the faint of heart, as it has an adult-only theme to cater for the more adventurous partygoer. After entering through a secret door, customers can expect 1970s decor, mannequins and retro phones on every table. | Behind Closed Doors

Photo Sales
This breath-taking subscription library is the oldest in the UK - but did you know about the ghost that walks its corridors? Journalist Sir John MacAlister wrote a frightening account of seeing the spirit of a "pallid and hairless" late librarian one night, who appeared "as if the body were in the bookcase". You can find his spooky account displayed on the wall.

3. Seek out the spirit that haunts The Leeds Library

This breath-taking subscription library is the oldest in the UK - but did you know about the ghost that walks its corridors? Journalist Sir John MacAlister wrote a frightening account of seeing the spirit of a "pallid and hairless" late librarian one night, who appeared "as if the body were in the bookcase". You can find his spooky account displayed on the wall. | National World

Photo Sales
This legendary landmark was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery, then later a contemporary art gallery. Now, it's a pub run by Kirkstall Brewery. Drinkers can enjoy some of the best beers in the region while admiring the old memorabilia inside - but it's best in the summer when you can bring your pint outside and take in the majesty of the building.

4. Enjoy a pint in this enormous art deco brewery...

This legendary landmark was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery, then later a contemporary art gallery. Now, it's a pub run by Kirkstall Brewery. Drinkers can enjoy some of the best beers in the region while admiring the old memorabilia inside - but it's best in the summer when you can bring your pint outside and take in the majesty of the building. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Dry Dock is a pub like no other. Housed in a boat that's perched on land near the city centre, it's the traditional final stop for the infamous Otley Run pub crawl. Whether you’re on the pub crawl or just feeling nautical vibes, drinking here is a truly unique experience.

5. ...or on this quirky beached boat

The Dry Dock is a pub like no other. Housed in a boat that's perched on land near the city centre, it's the traditional final stop for the infamous Otley Run pub crawl. Whether you’re on the pub crawl or just feeling nautical vibes, drinking here is a truly unique experience. | National World

Photo Sales
It's unlikely to please the Italians, but this recent arrival on Boar Lane offers some unusual pizza toppings. Pizza Pilgrims, which opened in 2023, is home to the 'Americana' which features hot dog sausages and French fries on a mozzarella base. There's also a 'Carbonara' pizza, with spaghetti, guanciale and egg.

6. Eat chips or spaghetti carbonara on a pizza

It's unlikely to please the Italians, but this recent arrival on Boar Lane offers some unusual pizza toppings. Pizza Pilgrims, which opened in 2023, is home to the 'Americana' which features hot dog sausages and French fries on a mozzarella base. There's also a 'Carbonara' pizza, with spaghetti, guanciale and egg. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice