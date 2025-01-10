This unique list includes a secret speakeasy with an unmistakable 1970s vibe and a breathtaking library with a spooky twist.
There's also a floating bookshop, an art deco brewery and Leeds' own mini version of Stonehenge.
So, if you're after something a little more unusual for your next day out, try some of these exciting and offbeat experiences -
1. Travel 200 years back in time with this immersive experience
Wander a grimy Victorian street at the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Harehills. The team have carefully recreated exactly what it would be like to live in 19th Century Leeds - including smells - along a single street in the city with this unusual and fascinating exhibit. Visitors can also check out an old operating theatre and learn about groundbreaking medical advances. | James Hardisty
2. Dare to enter Leeds’ most risqué cocktail bar
When this speakeasy opened last year, owners promised a "naughty night out". Behind Closed Doors isn't for the faint of heart, as it has an adult-only theme to cater for the more adventurous partygoer. After entering through a secret door, customers can expect 1970s decor, mannequins and retro phones on every table. | Behind Closed Doors
3. Seek out the spirit that haunts The Leeds Library
This breath-taking subscription library is the oldest in the UK - but did you know about the ghost that walks its corridors? Journalist Sir John MacAlister wrote a frightening account of seeing the spirit of a "pallid and hairless" late librarian one night, who appeared "as if the body were in the bookcase". You can find his spooky account displayed on the wall. | National World
4. Enjoy a pint in this enormous art deco brewery...
This legendary landmark was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery, then later a contemporary art gallery. Now, it's a pub run by Kirkstall Brewery. Drinkers can enjoy some of the best beers in the region while admiring the old memorabilia inside - but it's best in the summer when you can bring your pint outside and take in the majesty of the building. | James Hardisty
5. ...or on this quirky beached boat
The Dry Dock is a pub like no other. Housed in a boat that's perched on land near the city centre, it's the traditional final stop for the infamous Otley Run pub crawl. Whether you’re on the pub crawl or just feeling nautical vibes, drinking here is a truly unique experience. | National World
6. Eat chips or spaghetti carbonara on a pizza
It's unlikely to please the Italians, but this recent arrival on Boar Lane offers some unusual pizza toppings. Pizza Pilgrims, which opened in 2023, is home to the 'Americana' which features hot dog sausages and French fries on a mozzarella base. There's also a 'Carbonara' pizza, with spaghetti, guanciale and egg. | National World
