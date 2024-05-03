Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkstall Brewery is celebrating Britain’s incredible brewery history this bank holiday weekend (May 3 - 5) with the return of its Great Exhibition of Prize Ales event.

The heritage-themed beer festival sees breweries from across the country showcase their excellence and compete to win medals in ten categories of historic beer styles.

Building off the success of last year's event, the festival will transport guests back in time, with a range of great tasting beers that have been recreated from decades-old recipes.

It will be the second year that the Great Exhibition of Prize Ales is hosted by Kirkstall Brewery

There will also be stalls selling traditional food and live music from local artists, such as Alligator Gumbo, Hyde Park Swingers Party, and Louis Louis Louis.

Breweries exhibiting by invitation only will be pouring everything from classic bitters and export pale ales, to milds, porters, brown ales, barleywines, and even oak aged stock ales and imperial stouts.

Some of the breweries confirmed to be in attendance are local favourites Northern Monk, North, and Horsforth Brewery, as well as standouts from further afield, including London’s The Five Points and Manchester’s Marble Beers.

The event will see breweries from across the UK showcasing their heritage ales.

Chris Hall, Kirkstall’s Brand Manager and organiser of the festival, said: “Last year we established a new kind of beer festival that joined breweries large and small, old and new, to celebrate the innovations in brewing that have occurred throughout our history. Over thirty-five different breweries poured beers inspired by the 20th century, 19th century and even older. One brewer even recreated a Bronze Age Ale!”

He said that he wanted to make this year’s event “bigger and better”, adding that there will be wider variety of beers as well as local spirits and soft drink brands taking part.

Mr Hall added: “There will be a few more surprises in store this year, and we’re encouraging ticketholders to join us in the spirit of the occasion and dress in period costume, if they fancy it! We really enjoyed hosting such a lovely crowd last year and this time we want to make the experience even more enjoyable.”

Tickets for the Great Exhibition of Prize Ales can now be purchased here and are priced at £18 per session. Upon entry, ticket holders will receive a unique commemorative glass, a program, and their first beer token. Tokens for sale on the day are priced at £2.50 and can be exchanged for a 1/2 pint of beer under 7% ABV, or a 1/3 pint of beer 7% and above.