Kirkstall Brewery’s Great Exhibition is taking place at its Kirkstall Road site on Saturday May 27. Promising a celebration of prize ales, the event will showcase the history of brewing – with live music, street food and a wide range of beers.

The brewery has challenged breweries across the UK to dig deep into their local history and exhibit one or more beers that provide a link to the past. Breweries have been booked at the exhibition by invitation only, and will be pouring everything from classic bitters and export pale ales, to milds, porters, barleywines, oak-aged stock ales and imperial stouts.

Breweries confirmed for the event include local businesses Horsforth Brewery, North Brewing Co and Northern Monk, as well as breweries from across the country, and prize medals will be awarded for the best exhibiting beers by a panel of judges. Guests can expect to be transported back in time and taste beers recreated from recipes decades or even hundreds of years old.

Chris Hall, Kirkstall Brewery’s brand manager, who has organised the Great Exhibition (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Chris Hall, Kirkstall Brewery’s brand manager, promises a beer festival “like no other”. He said: “This festival is an opportunity to discover the roots of great beer brewed in the

UK, whether you are a traditional ale enthusiast or modern craft beer drinker.

“Whether you’re a drinker of household names like Samuel Smith’s and Adnams, or modern masters like Verdant and Siren, this is the festival for you. Everyone has brought something special to the table, including some beers based on recipes that haven’t been brewed for over a century.”

The festival will take place across the Brewery itself, the Warehouse, Taproom and Brewery Yard. Tickets cost £25 and are available on Design My Night. They include entry to the festival for the designated session, as well as a commemorative glass, festival programme and four beer tokens.