Music festivals are for everyone - here’s what some are doing for those with accessibility needs

With the UK festival season approaching quicker, the topic of accessibility at many of them is starting to emerge.

Thankfully, many festivals have become increasingly more accessible, including areas for those with sensory issues.

Here’s a look at some of the UK’s biggest camping festivals, what they provide and how to contact their respective accessibility teams.

As the UK festival season approaches, with events like Glastonbury Festival on the horizon, it's important to consider accessibility for all music fans .

For many, questions about a festival's suitability – regarding mobility, sensory needs, and other access requirements – are a key part of their planning process.

We’ve pulled together a guide that provides an overview of the accessibility options offered at several popular UK camping festivals, aiming to detail key information, including access accreditation, ticketing procedures, and how to apply for accessible facilities.

It's important to note that this information serves as a guide. We encourage you to contact each festival's accessibility team directly for comprehensive details and to address any specific questions you may have.

Here's a look at what some festivals are offering in terms of accessibility for 2025

What accessibility is there at UK festivals in 2025?

Glastonbury Festival 2025

Unsure what accessibility options are available at UK music festivals this year? We've taken a look at some of the bigger events taking place and what they offer those who require additional support. | Getty Images/Canva

Access Accreditation and Ticketing

Glastonbury, like an increasing number of UK festivals, requires attendees to register for access facilities, often through a system like the Nimbus Access Card or their own digital pass. For Glastonbury, 'Festival-goers needing access facilities must have a valid Nimbus Access Card or the digital Glastonbury Access Pass.' This pass aims to verify accessibility needs.

The digital Glastonbury Access Pass is free and valid for 3 years, and existing Access Card holders can also use their card. Glastonbury also states, 'There are no separate weekend tickets for festival-goers with access requirements. Anyone wanting to attend the festival must register and book tickets in one of the upcoming ticket sales.'

After securing a ticket, attendees must apply for access to specific facilities. For example, after paying the ticket deposit, attendees must email the Access Team to request the online Access Application Form.

The deadline for Access Applications is 30th April.

Many festivals, including Glastonbury, offer a Personal Assistant (PA) ticket scheme: Festival goers unable to attend the Festival without the support of a Personal Assistant (PA), can apply to use the PA Ticket Scheme, which includes a complimentary ticket for your PA at no extra cost.

Eligibility for this scheme often requires specific verification, such as +1 requirement on their Access Card or their digital Glastonbury Access Pass.

Accessible Camping:

Accessible camping areas provide essential facilities for many attendees. At Glastonbury, the Accessible Campsite is in Spring Ground. Facilities include wheelchair accessible toilets and showers, charging for medical equipment, Changing Places unit, and more.

It's crucial to check if power is available for medical devices: 'If an electric power supply is required for a medical device, you must request this in the Access Application Form and provide documentation that confirms why this is essential.'

Campsite capacity may be limited: access customers staying in the accessible campsite can have a maximum of 3 other people stay with them.

Festivals may offer designated areas for campervans and caravans, with varying levels of accessibility. Glastonbury provides several options: Wicket Ground accessible campervan field is located next to Spring Ground accessible campsite. East Campervan Field also has a reserved accessible campervan area.

Viewing Platforms/Areas

Viewing platforms are essential for many attendees: There will be viewing platforms at all the main stages. These raised platforms are solely for Festival-goers that need to be seated to be able to watch the performances...Festival-goers that require access to these platforms will need to apply for a Viewing Platform (VP) pass.

Accessible Toilets:

Accessible toilets are a basic requirement, but their provision and quality vary. Glastonbury notes, There are both wheelchair accessible and standard toilets that are locked throughout the Festival site so that only registered access customers can use them.

There is a Changing Places toilet located in the Accessible Campsite.

Getting around the festival

Some festivals offer designated routes to aid navigation: 'To reduce distances for Festival-goers with mobility issues/wheelchair users, there are some short cuts available.'"

Travel and Arrival:

The Accessible Car Park is located via the Yellow Gate on the west of the site. There will be a wheelchair accessible shuttle bus service running during the festival. Festival goers staying at Worthy View will be able to use the Worthy Shuttle to get from the Festival Coach Station to this campsite.

Additional Support

There will be a team of BSL Interpreters at the Festival offering a free service to D/deaf customers alongside a team of sighted guides available during the Festival to aid blind and visually impaired Festival goers.

There will also be Sensory Calm Tents located in different locations within the Festival

The festival recognises accredited guide dogs & assistance dogs, but note the access facilities are not for people with temporary impairments.

Contact the Glastonbury Festival accessibility team dropping them an email .

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025

What accessibility does Reading and Leeds offer in 2025? | Getty Images

Access Accreditation and Ticketing

To apply for access, attendees must first purchase a standard ticket.

After purchasing a ticket, attendees must complete and submit an access requirements application form.

Supporting documentation is required for validation of the request. Acceptable documentation includes: PIP, DLA, letter from a medical professional, D/deaf or blind registration, The Access Card (with +1 icon for PA tickets), or Blue Badge (for parking only).

If an applicant does not have the listed evidence but feels they need assistance, they are advised to contact the festival.

A Personal Assistant (PA) ticket is provided at no extra cost to customers who are unable to attend the festival without support. PA ticket applications are made using the access requirements application form.

Accessible Camping

The Accessible Campsite is available for customers who require accessible facilities.

Facilities include wheelchair accessible unisex showers and toilets, HDU with a raised bed and hoist, standard toilets and showers, drinking water points, accessible sink, waste disposal point, electrical points for charging wheelchairs/mobility scooters, and a fridge for medication storage.

Access customers can camp with a maximum of two friends, in addition to their PA/carer.

A limited number of campervans can be accommodated in the Accessible Campsite (at an additional charge).

Viewing Platforms/Areas

Viewing platforms are provided - there is a Platform Manager in the Arena to assist with queries. Seating is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis, but access customers can bring their own chairs.

Viewing platforms have limited capacity and are strictly for access customers plus 1 PA only. Wheelchair charging points are available at many of the viewing platforms.

Accessible Toilets

Accessible toilets are situated at the viewing platforms and other locations. Accessible toilet locations are noted in the Access Guide.

Getting around the festival

Wheelchair charging points are available inside the information tent in the campsite.

Travel and Arrival

Parking is limited and only permitted with a pre-approved Parking Pass provided by the Access Team. Accessible parking is free, but Blue Badge holders must apply in advance.

A drop-off pass is available for those being driven to the festival.

Additional Support

BSL interpreting services are provided by Performance Interpreters. Hearing loops are installed at the Disabled access check-in and some platforms in the arena.

An Access Guide is provided in the week leading up to the event, detailing arrival information, updated information, and a site map showing accessible facilities.

If medication needs to be brought, a doctor's note or prescription is required if it is not easily recognizable. Medication can be stored in a fridge at the check-in cabin.

Limited chairs are available on the viewing platform, so attendees are recommended to bring their own folding chair.

Access customer facilities are not for people with temporary impairments.

You can email either the Reading Festival or Leeds Festival accessibility teams by clicking on the links provided.

Download Festival 2025

Download Festival provides interpreting services are available by request - even for the heaviest of acts performing this year. | Sarah Louise Bennett

Access Accreditation and Ticketing

For pre-approved accessible facilities, attendees should refer to the email received from the festival. Approved attendees will receive their car park or drop-off pass in advance by post.

Attendees are required to bring one of the following forms of identification: Nimbus Access Card, current passport, current driving license, or Download Festival Digital Access Pass.

If bringing prescribed medication, it must be in the correct packaging with the dispensary sticker intact and issued in the attendee's name. Loose medication or medication not in the correct packaging will not be permitted unless prior approval has been obtained from the festival.

Essential companions must arrive with the accessibility customer to receive their wristband at check-in.

Accessible Camping

The Accessible Campsite includes: refrigerated storage for medication, and a charging tent for electric wheelchairs or medical devices. Accessible routes are designated and marked on the accessible site map. A campsite hub/information point is staffed to answer questions.

The campsite is lined to aid navigation, and wheelchair users are prioritized for positioning.

Viewing Platforms/Areas

Accessible viewing areas are provided, including raised platforms and ground-level viewing areas. Raised viewing platforms have ramped access, wheelchair-accessible toilets, and charging points.

Accessible Toilets

Accessible toilets are located around the arena toilet blocks and accessible viewing areas.

Getting around the festival

An accessible buggy service is available for short-distance drop-offs (with restrictions). A shuttle bus service operates on a loop between key locations.

Travel and Arrival

Information is provided regarding travel by train, with details on station accessibility and shuttle buses. Accessible car parking is available, and guidance is provided for both camping and day ticket holders, including options for "Park & Go" and "Unload & Go."

Accessible campervan parking is also available.

Drop-off points are designated for both camping and day ticket holders.

Wristband collection points (box offices) are specified for different arrival methods (car, campervan).

Additional Support

An access guide is available with arrival information, updates, and a site map. Information is provided regarding ground conditions and weather considerations.

Medication storage is available in designated locations.

There are accessible bar lanes and merchandise serving areas.

Assistance dogs are permitted with specific guidelines.

BSL interpreting services are available by request.

Medical assistance and welfare services are provided, including a sensory zone.

Guidance is given for leaving the arena, the festival, and re-entry, including potential road closures and traffic curfews.

The Download Festival mobile app provides accessibility information.

Festival staff are available to assist, and contact information is provided.

To enquire about any other questions or to apply, contact the Download Festival accessibility team .

Isle of Wight Festival 2025

Music fans enjoy the fine weather at the Isle of Wight Festival on June 14, 2009 in Newport, Isle of Wight. The festival, attended by 50,000 music fans, which features headline acts The Prodigy , Stereophonics and Neil Young, is in its eighth year after being reincarnated in 2002. | Getty Images

Access Accreditation and Ticketing

To be able to use the Access Facilities, you will need to purchase a standard ticket. Once you have purchased your ticket, you will need to apply for use of the accessible facilities.

If you are a Teen and attending with your essential companion only (who must be over the age of 18), you will be able to get a link to purchase your ticket by emailing or contacting the festival.

All customers applying for accessible facilities at the Isle of Wight festival will need to have either a valid Nimbus Access Card or a free Isle of Wight festival Digital Access Pass. If you don’t already have a Nimbus Access Card or Digital Access pass, you will need to apply for a free Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass with Nimbus.

To register your proof of disability, you will be asked to provide some supporting documentation and information which will be assessed by Nimbus. Once this has been successfully assessed, you will be issued your Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass (or your Access Card, if you have upgraded).

Your Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass will be valid for 3 years to use at the Isle of Wight Festival (and at any of these festivals) Once you have received confirmation of your Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass (or Access Card) from Nimbus, return to the Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities. The Isle of Wight Festival Accessibility Team will review your application and will contact you by email once it has been processed.

An essential companion ticket is provided to those customers who would be unable to attend without the help and support of another person. If your Nimbus Access Card or Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass indicates the essential companion requirement, you will automatically be provided with an essential companion ticket free of charge.

Your essential companion must be aged 18 or over. If your essential companion wishes to bring a child into the festival, then the child must be accompanied by another adult who has purchased a ticket. If the customer approved for an essential companion on their Nimbus Card is a child of 12 years or under, they must also be accompanied by an adult that has purchased a ticket. The child cannot attend the festival with the essential companion alone.

If you need different people to assume the role of your essential companion throughout the festival, please indicate this on the Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities Application form.

Accessible Camping

If you require accessible camping you will need to select this option when completing your Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities Application form.

There are 2 accessible campsites at the festival. One is located next to the main arena, and one is located in the main campsite. If you request accessible camping on your Accessible Facilities Application Form you will be advised in the confirmation email as to which campsite you are booked into.

Access to the campsites will be approved in accordance with the requirements indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass.

The accessible campsites have their own dedicated entrance. They are secure, safe spaces where the accessibility team and stewards will be based throughout the festival to assist you.

The following facilities are available within the campsites:

Wheelchair accessible and standard unisex toilets

Wheelchair accessible and standard unisex showers

Mobiloo HDU changing unit featuring an adult changing bed, toilet, sink and hoist. (Please note that hoist slings will not be available. Please remember to bring your own.) (main arena only)

Charging facilities for wheelchairs and medical equipment

Accessible sink and water point

Secure cold fridge to store medication

Lockers to rent

Food and drink concession (main arena only)

24 hour Campsite Managers

You will be allocated a pitch based on the information provided in your Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities Application form. Please be respectful of your neighbours and only bring tents appropriate for the size of your party. You will be permitted to camp with a maximum of three other people (this includes your essential companion).

If you want to bring a campervan, please select this option in your Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities Application form. If your application is approved, the accessibility team will send you a link to purchase an accessible campervan ticket (subject to availability).

Campervan spaces are limited and sold on a first come first serve basis and Campervan tickets are supplementary to your festival ticket. You will be given a pitch measuring approximately 7m x 7m. Only one campervan ticket is required per pitch.

Viewing Platforms/Areas:

There are raised viewing platforms next to the Main Stage, in the Big Top and in Electro Love for wheelchair users and those with restricted mobility. Access to the platforms will be approved in accordance with the requirements indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass.

Only the approved customer and their essential companion will have access to the raised viewing platforms. This allows us to accommodate as many customers who require use of this facility as possible.

The raised viewing platforms will have ramped access, wheelchair-accessible toilets, charging points and drinking water. Limited seating is available at each platform.

The raised viewing platforms may get busy. Please note that they are operated on a first come first served basis and the raised viewing platform next to the Main Stage is not covered so please dress appropriately for all weather conditions.

Dedicated ground viewing areas are available to those who need a less crowded area and the option of sitting for short periods of time. Access to the ground viewing areas will be approved in accordance with the requirements indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass.

The ground viewing areas are situated in front of the raised viewing platforms and are separated from the main crowds by a barrier. These are primarily standing areas, although limited seating is available and is operated on a first come first served basis.

Customers may be accompanied in the ground level viewing area by a companion.

Accessible Toilets

Wheelchair accessible and standard toilets for accessibility customers are located across the festival. These will be marked on the accessibility map that will be available nearer the time of the festival.

Access to bars

In the main arena, there is a Mobiloo unit featuring an adult changing bed, toilet, sink, and hoist. Please note that hoist slings will not be available. Please remember to bring your own.

There are dedicated entrance lanes for accessibility customers to access the festival. There will be Sensory Calm Tents in the main arena and Electric Ladyland. The aim of these spaces is to provide a safe, low-level stimulation and recalibration zone for any customers who need to use it.

Dedicated accessible lanes are available at each main bar. This section of the bar has a lowered counter and bypasses the main queuing system.

Getting around the festival

There will be an internal shuttle bus and buggy service available to help customers with accessibility requirements move around the festival site. The Isle of Wight Festival site has the benefit of some existing hard standing and temporary trackway routes, in certain areas.

However, please be aware that the festival primarily takes place on grass fields with some sloping areas. It is also important to be aware that, during wet weather, the site is likely to become muddy and become more difficult to navigate.

Travel and Arrival

Accessible parking is free but must be requested on your Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities Application form. Blue badge holders do not automatically qualify for accessible parking. This must be requested on your Isle of Wight Accessible Facilities Application form.

Accessible parking is limited to 1 parking pass per accessible customer.

By way of clarification, friends and family arriving in separate vehicles will not be able to park in the accessible car parks and will need to park in the general car parks, even if they are camping with you in an accessible campsite.

If you are booked into the Accessible Campsite next to the main arena, there is a car park next to the camping area that you will be directed to on arrival. The festival offers a limited number of parking spaces in our Main Stage Accessible Car Park for non-campers.

This car park is located on a grass area at Gate A6, next to the Accessible Box Office and approximately 200 metres into the Main Arena and the Viewing Areas.

Please be aware that these spaces are allocated on a first come first served basis to accessibility customers who use wheelchairs or have restricted mobility. The festival also offer an accessible parking area within the main car park.

There will be dedicated accessibility shuttle buses and buggies to help any customers requiring assistance in moving from the car parks into the festival. The accessible drop off area is located at Gate A6. From here it is approximately 200 metres into the Main Arena.

Additional Support

Medical and welfare facilities are available throughout the festival. Doctors, paramedics, first aiders, and fully equipped ambulances are based at the medical centre.

In the unlikely event of an emergency or site evacuation, Security and Stewards are deployed throughout the festival. They will assist in moving everybody to a place of safety. They are also briefed to offer information, help and support.

If you are unwell or require assistance, please approach a member of the Security and Stewarding Team who are clearly identifiable by their numbered tabards/shirts.

A British Sign Language performance interpreting service will be provided on request and at no extra charge, providing reasonable notice is given in advance of the festival.

Please make sure you request this service on the Isle of Wight Festival Accessible Facilities

Hearing loops will be installed at all box offices.

Assistance dogs will be approved in accordance with the requirement indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Isle of Wight Festival Digital Access Pass.

A spending area will be available for assistance dogs.

Customers who have applied and been processed for accessible facilities will be sent an Accessibility Guide prior to the event.

Contact the Isle of Wight accessibility team for more information or to apply.

Latitude 2025

A general view of the main stage on day 3 of the Latitude Festival held in Henham Park, Southwold on July 18, 2009 in Southwold, England. | Getty Images

Access Accreditation and Ticketing

To be able to use the Access Facilities, you will need to purchase a standard ticket. Once you have purchased your ticket, you will need to apply for use of the accessible facilities.

If you are a Teen and attending with your essential companion only (who must be over the age of 18), you will be able to get a link to purchase your ticket by emailing or contacting the festival.

All customers applying for accessible facilities at Latitude will need to have either a valid Nimbus Access Card or a free Latitude Digital Access Pass. If you don’t already have a Nimbus Access Card or Digital Access pass, you will need to apply for a free Latitude Digital Access Pass with Nimbus.

To register your proof of disability, you will be asked to provide some supporting documentation and information which will be assessed by Nimbus. Once this has been successfully assessed, you will be issued your Latitude Digital Access Pass (or your Access Card, if you have upgraded). Your Latitude Digital Access Pass will be valid for 3 years to use at Latitude (and at any of these festivals)

Once you have received confirmation of your Latitude Digital Access Pass (or Access Card) from Nimbus, return to the Latitude Accessible Facilities Application Form to apply for use of the accessible facilities.

The Latitude Accessibility Team will review your application and will contact you by email once it has been processed.

An essential companion ticket is provided to those customers who would be unable to attend without the help and support of another person. If your Nimbus Access Card or Latitude Digital Access Pass indicates the essential companion requirement, we will automatically provide you with an essential companion ticket free of charge.

Your essential companion must be aged 18 or over and they must be willing and able to perform all your requirements and must provide assistance to you during the unlikely event of an evacuation or other emergency.

If your essential companion wishes to bring a child into the festival, then the child must be accompanied by another adult who has purchased a ticket. If the customer approved for an essential companion on their Nimbus Card is a child of 12 years or under, they must also be accompanied by an adult that has purchased a ticket. The child cannot attend the festival with the essential companion alone.

If you need different people to assume the role of your essential companion throughout the festival, please indicate this on the Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form in the Additional Information section.

Accessible Camping:

If you require accessible camping, you will need to select this option when completing your Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form.

The accessible campsite is located next to the arena and has its own dedicated entrance. It is a secure, safe space where the accessibility team and stewards will be based throughout the festival to assist you.

The following facilities are available within this campsite:

A dedicated accessibility information hub.

Wheelchair accessible and standard unisex toilets.

Wheelchair accessible and standard unisex showers.

Accessible routes.

Changing places unit featuring an adult changing bed, toilet, sink, and hoist (Please note that hoist slings will not be available. Please remember to bring your own.)

Charging facilities for wheelchairs and medical equipment.

Accessible sink and drinking water points.

Kettle and hot water.

Secure cold fridge to store medication.

Essential electric power supply (if requested and approved).

On arrival, customers staying in the accessible campsite will be allowed to drive onto the accessible campsite to unload their car. (Please be aware that for health and safety reasons, this will not be possible once the campsite reaches a certain capacity).

Latitude Festival will provide an internal bus and buggy transport service to the accessible campsite. The accessibility team will also be available to help you carry your luggage from the car park to the campsite.

You will be allocated a pitch based on the information provided in your Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form. Please be respectful of your neighbours and only bring tents appropriate for the size of your party. You will be permitted to camp with a maximum of three other people (this includes your essential companion).

You may be asked to move or remove your gazebo if it is taking up too much space. We ask that you consider fellow campers when pitching your gazebo. If you want to bring a campervan, please select this option in your Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form.

Once your application has been approved, the accessibility team will send you a link to purchase an accessible campervan ticket (subject to availability).

Campervan spaces are limited and sold on a first come first serve basis and Campervan tickets are supplementary to your festival ticket. You will be given a pitch measuring approximately 6m x 7m.

Viewing Platforms/Areas

The raised viewing platform is available for wheelchair users and those with restricted mobility. Access to the platform will be approved in accordance with the requirements indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Latitude Digital Access Pass.

Only the approved customer and their essential companion will have access to the raised viewing platform. This allows the festival to accommodate as many customers, who require use of this facility, as possible.

All raised viewing platforms have ramped access, wheelchair-accessible toilets, charging points and drinking water. Limited seating is also available at each platform. Raised viewing platforms may get busy. Please note that these are operated on a first come first served basis.

Some raised viewing platforms are not covered so please dress appropriately for all weather conditions.

A dedicated ground viewing area is available to those who need a less crowded area and the option of sitting for short periods of time. Access to the ground viewing area will be approved in accordance with the requirements indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Latitude Digital Access Pass.

The ground viewing areas are situated in front of the raised viewing platforms and are separated from the main crowds by a barrier. These are primarily standing areas, although limited seating is available and is operated on a first come first served basis.

Customers may be accompanied in the ground level viewing area by a companion.

Accessible Toilets

Wheelchair accessible and standard toilets for accessibility customers are located across the arena. They are available to all accessibility customers. In the arena, there is a changing places unit featuring an adult changing bed, toilet, sink, and hoist. Please note that hoist slings will not be available.

Accessible Lanes

There are dedicated entrance lanes for accessibility customers to access the arena. Accessibility Information Hubs There is an information hub in the arena and for accessibility customers, staffed by our dedicated team. Dedicated accessible lanes are available at each main bar. This section of the bar has a lowered counter and bypasses the main queuing system.

Getting around the festival

There will be an internal buggy service available to help customers with accessibility requirements move around the festival site.

Travel and Arrival

Accessible parking is free but must be requested on your Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form. Blue badge holders do not automatically qualify for accessible parking. This must be requested on your Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form.

Accessible parking is limited to 1 parking pass per accessible customer. By way of clarification, friends and family arriving in separate vehicles will not be able to park in the accessible car parks and will need to park in the general car parks.

If you are being dropped off at and picked up from the festival, please let the accessibility team know in your Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form. The team will then send you a pass so you can be dropped off and picked up in the accessible car park. This will be sent closer to the festival date.

Additional Support

Sensory Calm Tents are located within the arena.

All Latitude customers are permitted to bring a small amount of food for personal consumption into the arena - accessibility customers are permitted to bring additional food in excess of the usual amount into the arena.

All Latitude customers are permitted to bring a sealed, unopened bottle up to 500ml of water or soft drink into the arena.

A British Sign Language performance interpreting service will be provided on request and at no extra charge, providing reasonable notice is given in advance of the festival. Please make sure you request this service on the Latitude Accessible Facilities Application form.

Hearing loops will be installed at all box offices and information hubs.

Assistance dogs will be approved in accordance with the requirement indicated on your Nimbus Access Card or Latitude Digital Access Pass. A spending area will be available for assistance dogs.

Customers who have applied and been processed for accessible facilities will be sent an Accessibility Guide prior to the event.

Medical and welfare facilities are available throughout the festival. Doctors, paramedics, first aiders, and fully equipped ambulances are based at the medical centre.

In the unlikely event of an emergency or site evacuation, Security and Stewards are deployed throughout the festival. They will assist in moving everybody to a place of safety.

They are also briefed to offer information, help, and support. If you are unwell or require assistance, please approach a member of the Security and Stewarding Team who are clearly identifiable by their numbered tabards/shirts.

Contact Latitude Festival for accessibility inquiries and applications.

