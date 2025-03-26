The line-up announcements for this year’s Glastonbury Festival are coming in thick and fast, as we approach the time of year when ticket resales are set to commence (Spring 2025.)

We had a huge announcement at the start of the month, revealing the likes of Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Deftones set to perform at Worthy Farm this year, meanwhile over the last week, further announcements have been made regarding who is playing on the Acoustic Stage and at Field of Avalon.

But that’s not stopped the rumour train from hurtling towards July’s festival, with many fans still speculating ‘who else’ might make an appearance at one of the definitive music festival in the world.

We’ve once again taken a look at what our friends at eFestivals have picked up as the current ‘whispers’ taking place ahead of Glastonbury Festival to bring you the latest acts that festivalgoers think will be performing this year.

Do you think any of the following acts are set to make an announcement, or be announced, in the weeks ahead?

1 . FKA Twigs Known for her avant-garde blend of electronic, R&B, and experimental music, FKA Twigs would bring a truly unique and visually stunning performance to Worthy Farm. Her artistic vision and captivating stage presence make her a highly anticipated potential act.

2 . Kasabian The Leicester rockers, Kasabian, are known for their high-energy, anthemic rock sound. Their powerful live performances would undoubtedly ignite the Glastonbury crowd. They have played Glastonbury several times in the past - including a secret set in 2024.

3 . Annie Mac A prominent figure in the electronic music scene, Annie Mac's DJ sets are renowned for their eclectic mix and infectious energy. Her presence would guarantee a vibrant dance atmosphere.

4 . Carl Cox A legend in the techno and house music world, Carl Cox's sets are legendary. His appearance would be a major draw for dance music enthusiasts.

5 . Norah Jones Norah Jones's smooth, soulful jazz and pop sound would offer a contrasting, yet equally captivating, vibe to the festival. Her mellow sound would be a very welcome addition to the festival.