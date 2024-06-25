Piece Hall Halifax: Tom Jones and McFly to play TK Maxx festival - how to get tickets

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:25 BST
Tom Jones and McFly are among a host of headline acts set to play at Piece Hall this summer.

Organisers of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall have confirmed a host of incredible artists for this summer’s unmissable series of live shows at the historic Yorkshire venue.

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams brought his high energy vocals and charismatic stage presents to The Piece Hall, Halifax, in the latest summer series show on Sunday night (June 23).

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams brought his high energy vocals to the Piece Hall on Sunday night.Canadian rock star Bryan Adams brought his high energy vocals to the Piece Hall on Sunday night.
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams brought his high energy vocals to the Piece Hall on Sunday night. | Rhodes Media

The series continues on Tuesday with Placebo, followed by Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld seeing in the weekend on Friday night.

The legendary Tom Jones will take to the stage on July 12 while McFly will take to the stage on two separate night in August (10 and 18).

Final tickets remain on sale for some of the shows via ticketmaster.co.uk.

The following artists are set to take to the stage this summer.

  • JUNE 25             PLACEBO + FRIEDBERG
  • JUNE 26             AIR
  • JUNE 27             MICHAEL KIWANUKA + JOEL CULPEPPER
  • JUNE 28             UNDERWORLD + ELA MINUS
  • JUNE 30             TOM ODELL
  • JULY 7                 RICK ASTLEY + LIGHTNING SEEDS
  • JULY 9                 LOYLE CARNER + CHILDREN OF ZEUS
  • JULY 12               TOM JONES + GERMEIN + STORRY
  • JULY 13               IDLES + SPRINTS + ANGELICA GARCIA
  • JULY 27               MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS
  • JULY 31               BILL BAILEY
  • AUG 1                 NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS + ANDREW CUSHIN
  • AUG 2                 RICHARD ASHCROFT + APOLLO JUNCTION
  • AUG 3                 THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS
  • AUG 8                 JESS GLYNNE + ISSEY CROSS + THE MERCIANS
  • AUG 9                 KORN + LOATHE
  • AUG 10               McFLY + STATE OF ERROR
  • AUG 13               STATUS QUO + THE ALARM
  • AUG 18               McFLY +NOAHFINNCE
  • AUG 20               PJ HARVEY + MICA LEVI
  • AUG 21               PIXIES + THE PALE WHITE
  • AUG 22               THE STREETS + BILLY NOMATES
  • AUG 23               BIFFY CLYRO + WITCH FEVER
  • AUG 24               FATBOY SLIM
  • AUG 25               JUNGLE
  • AUG 26               CIAN DUCRO
