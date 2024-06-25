Piece Hall Halifax: Tom Jones and McFly to play TK Maxx festival - how to get tickets
Organisers of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall have confirmed a host of incredible artists for this summer’s unmissable series of live shows at the historic Yorkshire venue.
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams brought his high energy vocals and charismatic stage presents to The Piece Hall, Halifax, in the latest summer series show on Sunday night (June 23).
The series continues on Tuesday with Placebo, followed by Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld seeing in the weekend on Friday night.
The legendary Tom Jones will take to the stage on July 12 while McFly will take to the stage on two separate night in August (10 and 18).
Final tickets remain on sale for some of the shows via ticketmaster.co.uk.
The following artists are set to take to the stage this summer.
- JUNE 25 PLACEBO + FRIEDBERG
- JUNE 26 AIR
- JUNE 27 MICHAEL KIWANUKA + JOEL CULPEPPER
- JUNE 28 UNDERWORLD + ELA MINUS
- JUNE 30 TOM ODELL
- JULY 7 RICK ASTLEY + LIGHTNING SEEDS
- JULY 9 LOYLE CARNER + CHILDREN OF ZEUS
- JULY 12 TOM JONES + GERMEIN + STORRY
- JULY 13 IDLES + SPRINTS + ANGELICA GARCIA
- JULY 27 MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS
- JULY 31 BILL BAILEY
- AUG 1 NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS + ANDREW CUSHIN
- AUG 2 RICHARD ASHCROFT + APOLLO JUNCTION
- AUG 3 THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS
- AUG 8 JESS GLYNNE + ISSEY CROSS + THE MERCIANS
- AUG 9 KORN + LOATHE
- AUG 10 McFLY + STATE OF ERROR
- AUG 13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM
- AUG 18 McFLY +NOAHFINNCE
- AUG 20 PJ HARVEY + MICA LEVI
- AUG 21 PIXIES + THE PALE WHITE
- AUG 22 THE STREETS + BILLY NOMATES
- AUG 23 BIFFY CLYRO + WITCH FEVER
- AUG 24 FATBOY SLIM
- AUG 25 JUNGLE
- AUG 26 CIAN DUCRO
