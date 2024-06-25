Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Jones and McFly are among a host of headline acts set to play at Piece Hall this summer.

Organisers of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall have confirmed a host of incredible artists for this summer’s unmissable series of live shows at the historic Yorkshire venue.

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams brought his high energy vocals and charismatic stage presents to The Piece Hall, Halifax, in the latest summer series show on Sunday night (June 23).

The series continues on Tuesday with Placebo, followed by Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld seeing in the weekend on Friday night.

The legendary Tom Jones will take to the stage on July 12 while McFly will take to the stage on two separate night in August (10 and 18).

Final tickets remain on sale for some of the shows via ticketmaster.co.uk.

The following artists are set to take to the stage this summer.