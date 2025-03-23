This City is Ours stars Sean Bean and its about to start on the BBC 📺

This City is Ours is the BBC’s next major drama.

The cast has teased it will take crime shows “to another level”.

But who is in the show and what time does it start?

The BBC’s next big crime drama is set to hit our screens in a matter of hours. This City is Ours is described as a story about family and love ‘destroyed and corrupted by ambition’.

Sean Bean leads the cast of the thriller which starts on BBC One today (March 23). It follows the historical drama Ten Pound Poms on the schedule.

But what is the BBC show about and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is This City is Ours on TV?

Cast of This City is Ours on BBC. | BBC

The new crime drama is set to start on BBC today (March 23). It will start at 9pm and last for an hour.

Expect new episodes to air on BBC One on Sunday nights in the coming weeks. You can also catch up on the show via iPlayer if you can’t watch it live.

Who is in the cast of This City is Ours?

Sean Bean - Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce - Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow - Diana

Jack McMullen - Jamie Phelan

Darci Shaw - Melissa Phelan

Julie Graham - Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman - Rachel Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson - Cheryl Crawford

Stephen Walters - Davey Crawford

Mike Noble - Banksey

Bobby Schofield - Bonehead

Kevin Harvey - Bobby Duffy

Sean Bean needs no introduction as he has been a familiar face across the big and small screens over the years. He played Sharpe in the ITV series between 1993 and 2008.

He was also Boromir in The Lord of the Rings films - in particular The Fellowship of the Ring. More recently he was in the BBC drama Time in 2021 and also in the show Snowpierecer on Netflix and ITVX.

James Nelson-Joyce was most recently on screen in the Disney Plus show A Thousand Blows - which is from the creator of Peaky Blinders. He played Pez in the most recent season of Strike on BBC.

Hannah Onslow was in the movie Empire of Light with Olivia Colman earlier in the decade. She was also in the BBC series This Is Going To Heart and the 2024 show Belgravia: The Next Chapter - now on ITVX.

What is This City is Ours about?

This City is Ours is the story of Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime…but for the first time in his life, Michael is in love. For the first time in his life, he sees beyond the day-to-day, he sees a future: something to win and something to lose - Diana (Hannah Onslow).

The BBC explains: “This City is Ours tells the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of Michael’s crime gang. For years, together with his friend Ronnie (Sean Bean), Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine into the City and beyond, directly from Columbia; but when a shipment goes missing, then he knows their Kingdom is under attack.”

Are you planning to watch This City is Ours? Let me know what you think of it by email: [email protected] .