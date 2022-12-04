Families took to the ice in Leeds this weekend as the White Rose Shopping Centre’s Christmas attractions continued to draw in the crowds.

Its huge outdoor ice rink has skates for hire as well as skating aids for children – or adults – who want an extra hand with their balance. The covered rink is also hosting disco nights, quiet sessions, and parent and toddler sessions.

With Christmas trees, snowflakes and fairy lights adding some extra sparkle, the rink is proving to be a popular festive treat for shoppers visiting the centre in Morley. It is open daily until January 2, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Families are also invited to meet Santa at White Rose’s grotto until 4pm on Christmas Eve. Booking is advised for both attractions and full details can be found via the White Rose website.

Elsewhere in the city, skaters can try out the Ice Cube rink that has returned to Millennium Square in Leeds City centre.

1. White Rose ice rink The huge ice rink has been set up outside The Village at the shopping centre. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2. nlyp-icerink-sr 11 yor.JPG Smiling staff get ready to meet the skaters. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3. nlyp-icerink-sr 9 yor.JPG The Wright family from Middleton find their feet. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4. White Rose ice rink Richard Merry, from Pontefract, takes a tumble but keeps smiling. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales