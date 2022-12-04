News you can trust since 1890
White Rose Leeds ice rink: 12 pictures of skaters enjoying the shopping centre's Christmas attraction

Families took to the ice in Leeds this weekend as the White Rose Shopping Centre’s Christmas attractions continued to draw in the crowds.

By Georgina Morris
2 hours ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 6:02pm

Its huge outdoor ice rink has skates for hire as well as skating aids for children – or adults – who want an extra hand with their balance. The covered rink is also hosting disco nights, quiet sessions, and parent and toddler sessions.

With Christmas trees, snowflakes and fairy lights adding some extra sparkle, the rink is proving to be a popular festive treat for shoppers visiting the centre in Morley. It is open daily until January 2, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Families are also invited to meet Santa at White Rose’s grotto until 4pm on Christmas Eve. Booking is advised for both attractions and full details can be found via the White Rose website.

Elsewhere in the city, skaters can try out the Ice Cube rink that has returned to Millennium Square in Leeds City centre.

1. White Rose ice rink

The huge ice rink has been set up outside The Village at the shopping centre.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. nlyp-icerink-sr 11 yor.JPG

Smiling staff get ready to meet the skaters.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. nlyp-icerink-sr 9 yor.JPG

The Wright family from Middleton find their feet.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. White Rose ice rink

Richard Merry, from Pontefract, takes a tumble but keeps smiling.

Photo: Steve Riding

