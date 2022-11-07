The Leeds shopping centre is bringing back its popular Christmas grotto – and this year it will be accompanied by an ice rink outside The Village. It is now open for bookings from November 10-January 2.

The 800sqm rink is outdoor and under cover. Skates will be available to hire and skating aids are available for children - or those wanting an extra hand with their balance. There will also be disco nights, quiet sessions and parent and toddler sessions.

Today, the White Rose has shared the first picture of the new rink. The huge space has trees in the centre and is decorated with snowflakes and fairy lights.

The new ice rink at White Rose shopping centre (Photo: White Rose)