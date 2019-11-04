Where to watch the six free Bonfire Night displays run by Leeds Council

All six family-friendly displays will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at public parks across the city.

There will be a large bonfire at each event, followed by a fireworks display. Visitors are not allowed to bring their own fireworks or sparklers.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council's executive member for environment and active lifestyles, said: "We are once again extremely proud to offer the people of Leeds six fantastic and free bonfires which will be held across the city to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Over 70,000 people are expected to watch the free fireworks display at Roundhay Park (Photo: Andrew Ramsay)

"Bonfire Night is always a magical occasion in our city, and we know that generations of families have grown up attending our free public community bonfires, which is something that fills us with great pride.

"We are looking forward to great crowds at all of our bonfires, which will be rounded off with amazing firework displays, held in a wonderful and safe atmosphere across our parks.

"The crowds seem to be getting even bigger each year, so we do ask that people arrive early to avoid any disappointment."

Roundhay Park

There are six free displays across Leeds at East End Park; Roundhay Park; Woodhouse Moor; Springhead Park in Rothwell; Middleton Park and Bramley Park.

The bonfire at Roundhay Park is the largest in the city, with huge crowds of 70,000 expected to watch the display on Soldiers Field.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with the fireworks starting at 8pm.

There will be live music and entertainment.

East End Park; Woodhouse Moor (Hyde Park); Springhead Park, Rothwell; Middleton Park; Bramley Park

The other five free Leeds Council displays will begin at 7pm when the bonfire is lit.