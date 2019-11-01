Bonfire Night 2019: 13 brilliant bonfires and firework displays in Leeds

Leeds Council will put on six free public displays and there are plenty of smaller events at parks, pubs and golf clubs. We've picked out 13 of the best bonfires and firework displays across the city.
1. Roundhay Park
The biggest display in Leeds held on Tuesday, November 5, with crowds of 70,000 expected. The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with the fireworks starting at 8pm. Cost: free
2. Woodhouse Moor (Hyde Park)
Held on Tuesday, November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Cost: free
3. East End Park
Held on Tuesday, November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Cost: free
4. Middleton Park
Held on Tuesday, November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Cost: free
