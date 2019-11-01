13 brilliant bonfires to enjoy in Leeds on Bonfire Night 2019

Bonfire Night 2019: 13 brilliant bonfires and firework displays in Leeds

Remember, remember the fifth of November is Guy Fawkes Night in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 1st November 2019, 8:47 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 9:00 pm

Leeds Council will put on six free public displays and there are plenty of smaller events at parks, pubs and golf clubs. We've picked out 13 of the best bonfires and firework displays across the city.

1. Roundhay Park

The biggest display in Leeds held on Tuesday, November 5, with crowds of 70,000 expected. The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with the fireworks starting at 8pm. Cost: free

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Woodhouse Moor (Hyde Park)

Held on Tuesday, November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Cost: free

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. East End Park

Held on Tuesday, November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Cost: free

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Middleton Park

Held on Tuesday, November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Cost: free

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4