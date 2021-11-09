Stockeld Park which is hosting it's Christmas Grotto this month. Pictured are Isla Lakin, five and sister Lois, seven of Harrogate.

Looking to meet Santa and his elves this festive season?

This is where you can go to visit Santa and give him your Christmas list in or near Leeds.

Middleton Railway Santa Specials

Middleton Railway's Santa Specials return this year with kids collecting their very own Santa's railway ticket upon arrival.

Wander through the Christmas trees and decorations in the display hall before boarding the Santa Special awaiting at the platform- don't forget to collect your present from Santa when onboard!

Middleton Railway's cafe area is also open all festive season with drinks and seasonal mince pies and biscuits being served.

Middleton Railway Santa Specials opens on 4 December and runs until 24 December.

Find out more on the Middleton Railway website and book ahead.

Mother Shipton's

Head over to Mother Shipton's in Knaresborough this Christmas for a chance to meet Santa and his elves.

From Saturday 20 November visitors can enjoy their Christmas attractions including a woodland walk, Christmas post office and the famous Mother Shipton's cave.

Tickets are required for their Santa sessions, with each slot lasting 2.5 hours for the full festive experience.

Stockeld Park

Open from 20 November until 4 January, Stockeld Park is hosting its annual Christmas adventure with plenty of family-friendly fun on offer.

Meet Santa, go ice-skating and enjoy a nighttime spectacle of Christmas lights all season long, or take home a real Christmas tree from the park.

Book tickets ahead of the opening day via the Stockeld Park website.

Creepy Crawlies Web Adventure Park

Located in York, The Web Adventure Park is the ideal location to make Christmas memories this season.

With the opportunity to meet Santa, visit his reindeers on site and enjoy a Christmas Fair with plenty of rides, this park has everything a family could need for a fun-filled festive day out.

The Web Adventure Park opens for Christmas on 27 November.

Find out more about what's in store at The Web Adventure Park on their website.

The Yorkshire Elves

The Yorkshire Elves will be travelling across Leeds all Christmas, bringing with them plenty of song and dance to bring about some festive cheer.

Book a performance and a visit from the elves from a starting price of £30 on the date they visit your area.

Below is a list of dates and areas for The Yorkshire Elves:

4 December- South Leeds

5 December- Wetherby

11 December- Leeds

12 December- North West Leeds

18 December- West Leeds

19 December- North Leeds

20 December- East Leeds

21 December- Wakefield

Find a full list of postcodes and locations on The Yorkshire Elves Facebook page.Performances must be booked in advance- enquiries to be made to [email protected]

High Trees Garden Centre Santa’s Grotto

Enjoy a classic Santa's Grotto experience at High Trees Garden Centre in Horsforth from 15 December.

Meet Santa and give him your up-to-date Christmas list for £6 per child between noon and 5pm until 22 December.

Find out more on the High Trees Garden Centre website.