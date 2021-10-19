Wrapping up warm, trekking into the city centre and enjoying a bite and a beer at one of the country's famous Christmas markets is on everyone's mind this time of year.

But last month it was announced that Leeds' famous German Christmas market was being cancelled for the second year running due to coronavirus concerns.

With this now in mind, this is everything you need to know about this year's Christmas markets nearby and how you can attend.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre

So far the Harrogate Christmas Fayre is still a go-ahead.

Held between the 3 and the 12 December, the fayre features an eclectic mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls.

There is also a range of children's entertainment throughout the fayre to keep the little ones entertained.

Harrogate's Christmas Fayre is open from 10am till 7pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am till 9pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am till 5pm on Sundays.

York Christmas Market

This year, the hugely popular St Nicholas Fair will return to York from 18 November to 23 December, with local businesses selling everything from handmade gifts to delicious treats.

Enjoy a bite to eat or sip on some mulled wine in the fantastic festive atmosphere.

If visiting the market from further away, hotels are available through Visit York to book online.York Christmas Market is open 10am till 6pm Sunday to Wednesday, and till 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Sheffield Christmas Market

Open from Friday 12 November, Sheffield's Christmas market is the host to great independent traders, with over 80% of the traders being Sheffield based.

It is delivered by a small independent company with over 50 log cabins serving beer, traditional German sausage grill, pizza, chimney cake, churros and many other food and drink experiences.

There is also a Santa's Grotto available to visit.

Sheffield Christmas Market is open 10am till 6pm Sunday to Thursday, and till 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Chow Down's Winter Village

An alternative to the usual Christmas market, this year Chow Down are remaining open throughout winter for their winter village.

Hosting a plethora of local and national DJs alongside delicious, heartwarming food, Chow Down's winter village is available to book now on their website.There is also the addition of winter gardens, Christmas tipis and winter snugs to keep guests warm no matter the weather!

Chow Down opens Thursdays and Fridays 4pm till 11pm, midday till 11pm on Saturdays and 11:30pam till 9:30pm on Sundays.

Manchester Christmas Market

The Manchester Christmas Market does seem to be going ahead this year, just in a different location.

Now being hosted in Piccadilly Gardens, the market still will have its usual ice rink and delicious German traders in its new home.

Stalls will also be spread out across Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, King Street and Market Street.

The market opens 10am till 9pm every day.