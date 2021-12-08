The mobile network has revealed a new pre-sale ticket that customers can purchase using the Three+ rewards app.

As Three is the Official Connectivity Partner for Reading and Leeds Festival, Three+ members will have access to a limited number of pre-sale which will go on sale today (Wednesday 8 December).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2021 day three at Bramham Park. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Here is how to get your hands on tickets to Leeds Festival 2022.

How can I become a Three member?

Those wanting tickets will need to be a Three pay monthly or pay as you go mobile customer and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before the pre-sale.

The app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

How long is the pre-sale on?

Presale tickets are only on sale for 48 hours so Three members will need to purchase tickets quickly to avoid missing out.

When do normal tickets go on sale?

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10 December, with the festivals expected to take place next year from August 26 until August 28.

Where is Leeds Festival being held next year?

Leeds Festival will once again be held at Bramham Park, with various shuttle buses and transport services on offer as part of packages on the Leeds Festival website.

When are tickets likely to sell out?

Leeds Festival usually sells out after Reading Festival, with limited tickets still on sale for a while after the initial line-up is announced.

However this year it is expected that Leeds Festival may sell out even faster - with the return of Arctic Monkeys to the festival leaving many expecting the event to sell out soon after the initial release of tickets on Friday 10 December.

What is the line up so far?

The initial line up for the festival was announced earlier today.

Below is the current list of artists set to play Leeds Festival next year:

Arctic Monkeys

Arrdee

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Circa Waves

Chloe Moriondo

Dave

Denzel Curry

Fever 333

Fontaines D.C.

Glass Animals

Griff

Halsey

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Joy Crookes

Jxdn

Kid Brunswick

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Madison Beer

Måneskin

Pale Waves

Pink Pantheress

Polo G

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Tai Verdes

Wallows

Wilkinson

Wolf Alice