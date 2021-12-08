Where can I buy Leeds Festival tickets 2022? When Leeds Fest presale passes go on sale - and when they are likely to sell out
Three Mobile customers can get their Leeds and Reading Festival tickets early.
The mobile network has revealed a new pre-sale ticket that customers can purchase using the Three+ rewards app.
As Three is the Official Connectivity Partner for Reading and Leeds Festival, Three+ members will have access to a limited number of pre-sale which will go on sale today (Wednesday 8 December).
Here is how to get your hands on tickets to Leeds Festival 2022.
How can I become a Three member?
Those wanting tickets will need to be a Three pay monthly or pay as you go mobile customer and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before the pre-sale.
The app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
How long is the pre-sale on?
Presale tickets are only on sale for 48 hours so Three members will need to purchase tickets quickly to avoid missing out.
When do normal tickets go on sale?
Tickets for both Reading and Leeds go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10 December, with the festivals expected to take place next year from August 26 until August 28.
Where is Leeds Festival being held next year?
Leeds Festival will once again be held at Bramham Park, with various shuttle buses and transport services on offer as part of packages on the Leeds Festival website.
When are tickets likely to sell out?
Leeds Festival usually sells out after Reading Festival, with limited tickets still on sale for a while after the initial line-up is announced.
However this year it is expected that Leeds Festival may sell out even faster - with the return of Arctic Monkeys to the festival leaving many expecting the event to sell out soon after the initial release of tickets on Friday 10 December.
What is the line up so far?
The initial line up for the festival was announced earlier today.
Below is the current list of artists set to play Leeds Festival next year:
Arctic Monkeys
Arrdee
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Circa Waves
Chloe Moriondo
Dave
Denzel Curry
Fever 333
Fontaines D.C.
Glass Animals
Griff
Halsey
Hybrid Minds
Jack Harlow
Joy Crookes
Jxdn
Kid Brunswick
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Madison Beer
Måneskin
Pale Waves
Pink Pantheress
Polo G
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Tai Verdes
Wallows
Wilkinson
Wolf Alice
