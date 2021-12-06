Looking to celebrate the new year in style this month?

There are plenty of eclectic choices to dig into that will kick off 2022 with a bang.

Utopia will be delivering a creative vision of the ultimate immersive nightclub experience at Pryzm. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Take a look at some of the best events, parties and fireworks displays happening in Leeds on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve at The Domino Club

The popular Domino New Year's Eve shindig is back and is set to be bigger and better than ever this year.

A collection of Domino favourites will play the event, with in-house band The Domino Funk and Soul Band joining them on stage for a night of funky favourites.

Reverend Cleve Freckleton is set to host the party, with each ticket sold including a complimentary drink on the house.

Casa Loco

Leeds legendary club night Casa Loco returns to Warehouse to see out the year in style with 3 rooms of bassline classics.

Headlined by Joe Hunt and Mark Howarth, the New Year's Eve extravaganza is set to be a sell-out event with tickets costing £25.25 for their fifth release.

Utopia presents New Years Eve

This New Year's Eve, Utopia will be delivering a creative vision of the ultimate immersive nightclub experience at Pryzm.

Expect a full venue decor transformation, LED wall graphics, festival style production and some of Leeds' best DJs soundtracking the night.

Tickets are available on Fixr with doors opening at 9pm.

Midnight Modern Art Madness

Midnight returns to Sheaf Street this New Year's Eve for a night of feral fun and dance music on demand.

This year's theme is Modern Art Madness - come dressed as a masterpiece, whether that be minimal, cubist, expressionism or futurism.

DJs include Simon Goulding, Faro, Daisha and Marshall Hackett, with tickets available on DICE.

Circus of the Lost

Beaver Works hosts their seven room underground party for New Year's Eve, with circus performers, live bands, firework displays and a bonfire all included.

Tickets can be purchased from Skiddle, with doors opening at 9pm.

New Year's Comedy Special

Celebrate the end of 2021 at the HiFi Club with their New Year's Eve Comedy Session special starring Justin Moorhouse, Eddy Brimson, Lou Conran and Alex Boardman.

The show starts at 7.30pm and finishes at 10pm, giving attendees plenty of time to party afterwards.