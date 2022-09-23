"We are a city of creativity": How Leeds2023 is transforming the city for its 'Year of Culture'

In a conference held today at Brewery Wharf, the organisers of Leeds2023 unveiled a show-stopping calendar of events, spanning from concerts to sculptures, theatre shows to community gatherings, starting from January next year.

The list of announcements included the grand reveal of an opening show, titled The Awakening, at Headingley Stadium on January 7.

Inviting the likes of Leeds talents Corinne Bailey Rae, Simon Armitage and local rapper Graft, The Awakening is set to be a night to remember, kicking off Leeds’ ‘Year of Culture’ in style.

Kully Thiarai and Alan Lane at Headingley Stadium. (c) Jemma Mickleburgh

Speaking to the YEP, director of The Awakening Alan Lane said: “It’s a big concert of the best of the words and music of Leeds.

"We’ve got Corinne Bailey Rae, a new poem by Simon Armitage, we’ve got Graft and Testament, we’ve got 100 dancers on wheels, on wheelchairs and bikes, Sharon Watson is choreographing a new piece, and the Opera North orchestra and choir have got involved – just too many to mention here but we are trying to cram into 70 minutes the very best of the culture of Leeds.”

Many more artists from the city’s rich cultural life – famous, familiar and forgotten – will feature in the show, hosted by Leeds broadcasters Gabby Logan and Sanchez Payne.

With just 100 days to go before the start of 2023, the committee were keen to share their plans for the coming months, unveiling a total of 12 signature events set to inspire creativity across Leeds.

Leeds2023 unveiled plans for its 'Year of Culture' in a conference at Brewery Wharf today.

These events included a new sculpture being built in the city, a theatre performance to represent Leeds’ older generation and the neighbourhood creativity campaign, MyLeeds2023.

"One of the brilliant things about working for Leeds2023 is that everyone here knows, they absolutely know, that in every home, behind every door in Leeds, there is amazing creativity and artistic talent,” Alan went on to say.

"We are a city of fans and teams and creativity and art, and Leeds2023, particularly The Awakening, is our opportunity to tell that story and to make that point, to win that argument, not only with ourselves, of course with ourselves, but to the nation.”

A special ballot opened earlier today to win a pair of tickets to The Awakening.

Tickets are free but require people to submit a piece of art in order to be entered into the ballot, which will be drawn in November.

People can upload photos, audio and videos of their creations to Leeds2023.

Those unable to submit online will be able to drop off their creations at yellow art boxes located across Leeds.

Creation Stations will also be available at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre, White Rose Shopping Centre and at LEEDS 2023’s headquarters on Brewery Wharf, where the public will be helped to create artwork and submissions to enter into the ticket ballot, which closes on November 25 at 5pm.